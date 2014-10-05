Woodstock offense played well in loss

Prairie Ridge’s fast start and four interceptions helped lift them to a 37-26 victory against the Blue Streaks, but Woodstock played better than the score indicated.

Quarterback Zach Cullum, who relieved injured starter Jace Pohlman in the first quarter, threw for 193 yards and touchdowns of 48 and 38 yards. The Streaks also had a productive ground performance from Jacob Sumner, who rushed for 129 yards on 10 carries.

It wasn't enough to offset Prairie Ridge's efficiency. Freshman Samson Evans scored an 85-yard touchdown on the opening kickoff return, and running back Nathan Griffin ran in a 73 yard score on the Wolves' next possession.

Defensive back Jonathan Tieman’s interception for a touchdown with 3:48 left to play put the game out of reach.