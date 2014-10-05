Johnsburg recovered after Peete’s injury

GENOA – Two minutes into the second quarter of Johnsburg’s 21-13 Big Northern Conference East Division win against Genoa-Kingston, sophomore running back Alex Peete went down.

Peete, who rushed for 234 yards in a victory over Richmond-Burton the week before, took a hard hit on a 1-yard screen, left the game and never returned. That's when quarterback Nick Brengman took over.

On the next play, the senior bursted up the middle for a 36-yard run. Later in the drive, he added a 17-yard scamper to advance the ball to the Genoa-Kingston 2, where Eric Wagner punched it in and tied the score, 7-7, with 8:46 left in the second.

“When he [Peete] first got hit, I thought it was worse than it actually was,” said Brengman, who finished with a game-high 113 yards rushing. “But it kind of gave us that fire to come out and just lay it to [G-K].”

Johnsburg coach Mike Maloney didn't want to speculate on the severity of Peete's injury after the game, but the running back was eventually able to walk off the field under his own power. Brengman finished 11 of 21 passing for 129 yards and one touchdown and was just one of many heroes for the Skyhawks (5-1, 4-0 BNC East) Friday night.

Senior fullback Zach MacKenzie stepped in for Peete and ran for 54 yards on 13 carries. Bailey Stefka led all receivers with six catches and 73 yards, and also hauled in a late touchdown in the corner of the end zone that all but put the game away with 2:37 remaining.

Branden Peshek made two big plays on special teams, blocking an extra point and tackling the Cogs' punter in the end zone for a game-winning safety. And sophomore kicker Andrew Calhoun went 2-for-3 on his field goal attempts in windy conditions, hitting from 27 and 24 yards.

Next on the schedule for the playoff-bound Skyhawks is Marengo on Friday. Johnsburg is tied atop the BNC East with Burlington Central.