April 25, 2023
Prep roundup: Burlington Central football capitalizes on miscues in victory over Marengo

By Shaw Local News Network

MARENGO – Trevor Davison rushed for 98 yards, Burlington Central football forced four turnovers and the Rockets rolled past Marengo in a key Big Northern East Conference football matchup, 21-13, Friday night.

The victory helps the Rockets (4-2, 4-0 BNC East) remain unbeaten league play. Afer a win Friday against Genoa-Kingston, Johnsburg (5-1 overall, 4-0 BNC East) is the only other team with a perfect record in the conference.

After a Marengo turnover gave the Rockets the football in the red zone, Davison rushed the ball one yard for a touchdown with 1:31 left in the first quarter.

Before the buzzer sounded to signal the end of the first quarter, the Rockets had forced another Indians turnover and scored on a Jason Berango touchdown.

Marengo cut the game to one score midway through the third quarter, but the Rockets answered back with a Brad Sorensen 30-yard catch from quarterback Robert Doubek and the Indians never recovered.

In addition to the touchdown, Sorensen also rushed 14 times for 72 yards. Doubek completed 6 of 14 passes for 51 yards.

Aurora Central Catholic 35, Fenton 13: At Bensenville, Matt Rahn threw for three touchdowns – two to Mario May, one to Brandon Babler – as ACC rebounded from last week’s loss to IC Catholic Prep. The Chargers are 5-1, 1-1 in the Metro Suburban West.

"I'm proud of the way we were able to respond in a tough atmosphere on the road," Chargers coach Brian Casey said.

St. Francis 36, St. Laurence 0: At Burbank, St. Francis (4-2) rolled to its second straight shutout in the Chicago Catholic Conference crossover.

"It was just a great team win," Spartans coach Mike Fitzgerald said. "We did a great job in all three phases."

Glenbard South 36, Wheaton Academy 7: At Glen Ellyn, Wheaton Academy (4-2, 0-2 Metro Suburban West) suffered its second straight defeat.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Benet def. Batavia, 2-0 (25-13, 25-19): At Lisle, Batavia fell to 8-17 despite Sam Bradle’s 13 assists and Maddie Jaudon’s nine digs. Jancy Lundberg smacked six kills for the Bulldogs.

BOYS SOCCER

Kaneland wins pair: At Rock Island, Sophomore Angel Escontrias powered the Kaneland boys soccer team to a sweep of its two matches at the Rock Island Invitational Friday.

Escontrias scored both Kaneland goals in the team's tournament opener, a 2-0 victory against Homewood-Flossmoor. In the second match, Escontrias opened the scoring with a goal in the fifth minute against Washington. Junior defender Mark Dhom added a goal midway through the second half, helping the Knights win, 2-0, again.

Kaneland climbed above .500 with the victories, improving to 7-6-2. The Knights are set to face host Rock Island at 9 a.m. today.

Mike DeFabo contributed to this report.

