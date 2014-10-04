Harvard left to play spoiler final three weeks

HARVARD – The schedule might have only shown that it was Week 6 of the high school football season and the calendar may have only shown early October, but for the Harvard (1-5, 0-4 BNC East) football team, their most important game of the season was Friday against North Boone.

A win and your postseason dreams live another week. Lose and you’re left to play spoiler for the last three weeks of the season. Unfortunately for Harvard, the Hornets will be left to play spoiler as North Boone defeated Harvard 34-13.

It was easy to see how important Friday’s game was for the seniors, especially for team leader and quarterback Peyton Schneider. Schneider missed the Hornets previous game against Marengo because of injury, but returned to face North Boone.

It was clear to see from the start of the game that Schneider was still recovering from an injury and missed a few plays in the first half after sustaining a leg injury. Although the limp was noticeable the rest of the game, there was no way a senior was coming out of such an important game.

“It was good to have Peyton back today, but he still isn’t 100 percent,” Harvard coach Sean Saylor said. “He (Schneider) got banged up again and will be re-evaluated tomorrow. Hopefully he didn’t take a step back and is able to go next week.”