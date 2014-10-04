Hanselmann, C-G rush past McHenry in homecoming win

CARY – Part of Larkin Hanselmann’s effectiveness is the element of surprise as defenses try to deal with Cary-Grove fullback Tyler Pennington.

Part of it is the Trojans’ pounding offensive line.

And another part yet, maybe the most important of all, is that the 5-foot-7, 140-pound dynamo has speed to burn.

Hanselmann is a safety by trade and might only get a handful of offensive snaps each game, but he makes them count. He carried four times for 71 yards Saturday as the Trojans rolled past McHenry, 54-20, to win their homecoming game in a Fox Valley Conference Valley Division football game at Al Bohrer Field.

The Trojans (6-0 overall, 2-0 FVC Valley) are the No. 2-ranked team in The Associated Press Class 7A poll and rolled up 443 yards of offense, all on the ground. Pennington carried seven times for 174 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage and a 73-yard scoring run on his only carry of the second half.

Hanselmann, who sometimes lines up at receiver, replaced Matt Sutherland after he sprained an ankle in the first half.

“He brings us speed, he can hit, he can do just about everything,” C-G guard P.J. Bardgett said of Hanselmann. “He just brings it. It’s mostly his speed. He knows what he’s doing and reads his blocks.”

Hanselmann carried on three consecutive plays for gains of 13, 12 and 11 yards. Later, he set up C-G’s last first-half touchdown with a combination of power and dizzying spins on a 35-yard run to McHenry’s 6-yard line.

“I didn’t know where they were all coming from,” Hanselmann said. “I just kept going with my feet. It’s kind of hard on offense when I don’t get the ball because I’m not that big of a blocker. It’s all about technique on blocking. When I get the ball, I’m always looking for more yards. I just run hard.”

When Hanselmann gets the ball, good things usually happen for the Trojans. He has 14 touches from scrimmage – nine rushes and five receptions – and averages 21.9 yards a touch. He scores every 3.5 times he gets the ball.

Huntley sees Hanselmann in its nightmares after the past two seasons. Hanselmann caught a 60-yard pass to beat the Red Raiders last year and caught a 70-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jason Gregoire last week after Huntley had cut the lead to 12-7. After that, he ran 60 yards to Huntley’s 1 on a fake punt.

“He’s our fastest guy,” Trojans coach Brad Seaburg said. “He gives us that perimeter element. On our great teams we’ve had a triple threat, and he gives us that big-play explosiveness.”

McHenry (2-4, 0-2) got off to a rough start after Pennington scored and defensive back Willie Hartke picked off a Mike Briscoe pass and set up C-G’s second touchdown. But the Warriors battled back to make it 14-7, which it remained until midway through the second quarter.

“It’s tough when you can’t stop the fullback, but we played inspired football for a quarter and a half,” Warriors coach Dave D’Angelo said. “That was exciting. We never let up, we may have been overmatched a little bit with their offensive linemen and their hard-running fullback, but our kids are tough and they’re resilient. I don’t know if anybody’s going to stop this team in the state. They’re pretty darn good.”