Geneva football marches on to 6-0 with win over St. Charles East

ST. CHARLES – Wide receivers Tony Landi and Pace Temple delighted Geneva football fans with separate highlight reel catches Friday.

Before, between and after those plays, good, old-fashioned efficiency subdued Upstate Eight Conference River Division rival St. Charles East.

Touchdown drives of 85, 80, 89, 70, 80 and 76 yards sparked the Vikings past the Saints, 40-7, maintaining Geneva’s perfect start to the season while clinching a playoff berth.

“It was nice to see a lot of things work for us and showing how much we can do, and that we’re not all just the pass game. That we can move the ball on the ground, as well,” Vikings right tackle Loudon Vollbrecht said. “So it was nice to explore our options and get used to being able to go anywhere, and not put all the pressure on the quarterback’s shoulders.”

Northern Illinois-bound Geneva QB Daniel Santacaterina shined for the Vikings (6-0, 4-0 UEC River) anyway, finishing 22 for 34 for 298 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. His older brother, Michael, now an NIU linebacker, was a Geneva senior during the Vikings’ most recent 6-0 start, in 2009.

Temple (10 receptions, 133 yards) caught two TDs Friday, while Landi enjoyed a breakout night of seven catches, 121 yards and one score. On the ground, Justin Taormina rushed 22 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

“The clock was theirs,” Saints coach Bryce Farquhar said. “Geneva really owned that tonight.”

In the first half, Geneva ran 41 offensive plays to 14 for East (2-4, 2-2). The Vikings scored on three of their four possessions, with every Geneva touchdown drive using at least 11 plays and covering no fewer than 80 yards.

The Vikings’ signature possession ended just before halftime, a 17-play, 91-yard trip that swallowed 7:08 of clock time. Landi starred throughout, snagging a pair of 19-yard receptions on fourth down to set the stage for a spectacular, 32-yard touchdown catch.

Facing a third-and-22 from the East 32 – a result, in part, of an illegal hands to the face call that negated an earlier would-be Landi score – Santacaterina rainbowed a pass down the right sideline.

Racing underneath the ball, Landi extended his entire 6-foot-6 frame as he leaped into the end zone, secured the ball and fell to the ground amid budding bedlam. Most teammates and Vikings fans on the far sideline seemed sure of the reception from the start, but it wasn’t until referees signaled touchdown that any other doubters erupted in kind.

“I’ve learned a lot,” Landi said. “I always think I can’t get it, and then as long as I reach for it and get a hand on it. ... It obviously worked out, the ball bounced right back to me.”

Led by veteran defensive linemen Stephen Kemp and Matt Loberg, Geneva limited East’s ground-based attack to 70 yards on 18 carries. The Vikings keyed on senior Ramon Lopez, which occasionally opened up big lanes for Saints quarterback Aiden Wright on option runs.

East opened its first possession with three runs for five yards, prompting a Nick Candre punt. Things turned much brighter for the Saints moments later, as the Vikings’ Chris Barger fumbled a fair catch and East’s Jack Russell recovered.

The drive ended with a missed field goal, but the Saints looked sharper to begin the second half, despite offensive tackle Brennan Bosch leaving the game with an injury. Wright hit Candre for a 15-yard touchdown on the opening possession of the third quarter. Candre’s point-after trimmed the deficit to 20-7, but Geneva got the ball back, and on this night, that was enough.

East has no margin for error now if it intends to return to the playoffs.

“We’ve got three must-win games. Our goal is to win every game,” Farquhar said. “We want to be at that 5-4 mark right now, and we think we can do that. We really think we’ll be able to execute with what we have.”

Note: On the eve of Wisconsin’s visit to Big Ten rival Northwestern today, the Badgers’ marching band entertained the crowd before the game, at halftime and for a few songs after the final whistle. East band officials capitalized on a connection, and also have welcomed Ohio State’s band to Norris Stadium in past seasons.

A handful of Chronicle-area musicians are part of the Wisconsin band, including trombonist Suzanne Marovec (Wayne), trumpeter Elizabeth Howie (Elburn) and percussionists Tommy Fahlgren (Geneva) and Mel Rush (Batavia).