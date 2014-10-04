Batavia football stays hot, whips West Chicago

WEST CHICAGO – In the early stages, Friday night’s tilt between the Batavia football team and West Chicago looked like it could shape up to be a competitive game.

Batavia did not score any points until just 4:30 remained in the first quarter, but then it was all Bulldogs as they rolled over the Wildcats, 49-0, for their fifth straight win.

The win made the Bulldogs (5-1, 4-0 UEC River) playoff eligible and a win next week at Elgin would guarantee the defending 6A state champions a return trip to the playoffs.

“We thought we could run on them from what we saw on film this week,” Bulldogs junior running back Zach Garrett said. “My offensive line did a great job for me tonight. They opened up some really huge holes for me to run through.”

Garrett was a busy ball carrier for the Bulldogs, scoring three rushing TDs. His first one came with 4:31 left in the opening quarter when he scampered 9 yards into the Wildcats’ end zone to make it 7-0 after the Howie Morgano extra point. Morgano was perfect on the night as he converted all seven extra point attempts.

Batavia made it 14-0 with 33 seconds left in the first quarter when Garrett scored his second TD of the night as he ran the ball in from 1 yard out for the 14-0 lead after the Morgano extra point. The TD drive was set up by a Batavia blocked punt at the 3:16 mark of the quarter.

Batavia scored two more TDs in the second quarter when quarterback Kyle Niemiec threw a 29-yard strike to senior wide receiver Peyton Piron, who caught the ball in the end zone with 10:12 left until halftime.

The Bulldogs got their final touchdown of the opening half when Garrett scored his third and final TD of the night on a 9-yard run with 6:44 left until halftime. The only question at that point was when would the Bulldogs turn the game clock into a running clock.

“Running outside was way more effective for us tonight,” Garrett said. “It feels great to be playoff eligible now. I saw last year’s team go through the playoffs the way they did and I can’t wait to go through that same thing.”

The Bulldogs added a TD in third quarter from senior running back Noah Frazier and in the final quarter from senior running back Keaton Drees on an 11-yard run to seal the win.

West Chicago falls to 3-3 overall, 2-2 in UEC River play.

“I was very happy with the way our linemen pushed West Chicago off the ball,” Bulldogs coach Dennis Piron said.