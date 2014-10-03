Richmond-Burton runs past Rockford Christian

RICHMOND – After suffering two straight losses in Big Northern Conference East Division play, Richmond-Burton came into its game against Rockford Christian looking to right some things both offensively and defensively.

The Rocket’s (4-2, 2-2 BNC East) offense executed well early and the starting defense, with the exception of a deflected touchdown pass, held its ground in the 61-26 win Friday night.

“I’m happy with how we performed, we were crisp offensively, which had been a point of emphasis for us this week,” R-B coach Pat Elder said. “We were better defensively, and still have to be better, but we’re getting there.”

R-B went up big early scoring the first 28 points and nine touchdowns in the first half. Luke Brinkmann and the offensive line were a big part of the success as Brinkmann ran the ball six times for 193 yards and four touchdowns. He also had a 15-yard touchdown reception in the first half.

The running game excelled despite the team missing leading rusher Brad Boelkow for the second straight game with a concussion. The team rushed for 527 yards in total, and 406 in the first half. Most of the starters did not play in the second half.

Defensively, the Rockets had four sacks and allowed zero rushing yards in the first half. The Royal Lions (0-6, 0-4 BNC East) came out throwing the ball but only managed 156 yards through the air and six points in the first half.

“This game was a reboot for our season, coming off those two losses,” Brinkmann said. “It gave us a reality check to hopefully move in the right direction, starting tonight.”

Richmond-Burton

Game Ball

Kaufman was an important part of the Rockets' secondary, as he batted down several balls and had a sack in just his second varsity level game.

The Number

406 - The Number of rushing yards Richmond-Burton had in the first half, as the offensive line opened up big running holes.

The Play

Luke Brinkmann went untouched on his 65-yard touchdown, his second of five touchdowns, early in the first half to give the Rockets a 14-0 lead. They went on to score 47 first-half points.

Richmond-Burton 61, Rockford Christian 26

Rockford Christian 0 6 14 6 - 26

Richmond-Burton 21 26 7 7 - 61

Scoring Summary

First quarter

R-B- Brinkmann 19 run (Kilcoyne kick), 10:45

R-B- Brinkmann 65 run (Kilcoyne kick), 7:31

R-B- Dittmar 9 run (Kilcoyne kick), 1:03

Second quarter

R-B- Brinkmann 15 pass from Horner (Kilcoyne kick), 10:55

RC- Gazouski 55 pass from P. McMahon (run failed), 9:45

R-B- Wolfram 8 run (kick failed), 9:06

R-B- Brinkmann 16 run (Kilcoyne kick), 2:36

R-B- Brinkmann 72 run (kick failed), 41.2

Third quarter

R-B-Duha 1 run (Kilcoyne kick), 6:25

RC- Gazouski 68 pass from P. McMahon (run successful), 4:09

RC- J. McMahon 20 run (pass failed), 15.5

Fourth quarter

RC- J. McMahon 25 run (kick failed), 4:25

R-B- Fritz 42 run (Kilcoyne kick), 1:14

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING- Richmond-Burton: Brinkmann 6-193, Dittmar 4-92, Woodward 4-57, Wolfram 4-41, Talatian 3-28, Duha 6-32, Fritz 6-69, Gibson 5-8, Powers 1-3, Guenther 2-4, Heaney 1-0. Total: 41-527. Rockford Christian: J. McMahon 8-43, P. McMahon 9- minus 14, McMillian 1-3. Total: 18-32. PASSING- Richmond-Burton: Horner 2-10-60. Rockford Christian: P. McMahon 15-36-273. RECEIVING- Richmond-Burton: Anderson 1-45, Brinkmann 1-15. Rockford Christian: Gazouski 6-182, Johnson 3-13, J. McMahon 5-51, N. McMahon 1-27. TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Richmond-Burton 587, Rockford Christian 305. Sophomore score: Richmond-Burton 48, Rockford Christian 0.