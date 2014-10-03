Prairie Ridge holds off Woodstock

CRYSTAL LAKE – It wasn’t that Prairie Ridge’s football team was in trouble late in the second quarter of Friday’s game against Woodstock, and it wasn’t that the Wolves hadn’t found a stride. Jacob Reid just felt like his brothers in maroon needed him to make a big play.

Call it a will to maintain a momentum that started from the opening kickoff. Call it an adrenaline rush on homecoming night. Wherever the sense of urgency originated, Reid stepped into Woodstock quarterback Zach Cullum’s passing lane and picked off the sophomore on back-to-back Blue Streaks possessions.

Prairie Ridge used Reid’s first grab to set up an 80-yard scoring drive and his second to cruise into halftime with a two-score lead. The inspired play helped the Wolves roll to a 37-26 victory against the Blue Streaks in a Fox Valley Conference Fox Division matchup.

“I knew my team was counting on me, and I was coming out a little flat,” said Reid, who set the standard for defensive back Jonathan Tieman’s and linebacker John Di Cecco’s picks in the second half. “I just had to make a play for my team. I did it for my brothers.”

The Wolves (4-2 overall, 3-1 FVC Fox) scored on their first three possessions. Samson Evans converted an 85-yard opening kickoff return, running back Nathan Griffin had a 73 yard run at the 9:11 mark and wide receiver and kicker Chris Eschweiler hit a 30 yard field goal to give Prairie Ridge a 16-0 advantage with 50 seconds left in the first quarter.

Woodstock (1-5, 1-3) chipped away, first with a 48-yard bomb from Cullum to receiver John Kruse with 10:43 left in the second. The Streaks got within two, 16-14, on Cullum’s 3 yard score and an ensuing two point conversion run from Garrett Boyle, but Woodstock never got closer. The Streaks turned the ball over on downs four times, including once in the red zone.

Cullum came in with 6:48 left in the first quarter to relieve starter Jace Pohlman, who sprained his ankle, Woodstock coach Steve Beard said.

“I told my players I’m really proud of how we’re playing as a team, but I’m really (upset) we lost,” Beard said. “... Prairie Ridge executed tonight.”

The Game Ball

Brett Covalt, Prairie Ridge sr. QB

Covalt ran for an 18-yard touchdown and hit receiver Chris Eschweiler for a 67 yard strike on back-to-back possessions in the second quarter for a 30-14 halftime advantage against Woodstock. He finished with 145 yards rushing on 23 carries.

The Number: 14 - seconds it took Prairie Ridge to score - on the opening kickoff of the game.

The big play: Defensive back Jacob Reid picked off Woodstock quarterback Zachary Cullum on back-to-back possessions to pace the Wolves in the second quarter.