Pentagoons pave way as Woodstock North beats Hampshire to stay undefeated in FVC Fox

HAMPSHIRE – All Woodstock North needed was the running game and one pass to keep its undefeated FVC Fox conference record intact against Hampshire Friday night, 21-9.

The Thunder’s (3-3, 3-0 FVC Fox) triple option attack kept the Whip-Purs' (3-3, 1-2 FVC Fox) defense guessing. Hampshire avoided giving up big plays, but Woodstock North always seemed to keep the chains moving.

According to Thunder quarterback Jimmy Krenger, who had two rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown, the key to their success has been the offensive line – a unit that this past week named themselves “The Pentagoons.” According to offensive lineman Jake Britton, the name comes from having five players whom they affectionately refer to as goons.

“I thought we played pretty well,” Britton said. “One thing I didn’t like is I thought we left some points on the field, some bad penalties. Other than that, I’m proud of how we played.”

The Thunder’s only passing play of the game came turned out to be a 12-yard connection between Krenger and Sean Lagerstrom for a touchdown that sealed the win. The other 49 plays from scrimmage were nothing but ground game.

“Our linemen are the head unit of our team,” Krenger said. “They’re great.”

Hampshire’s duo of Matt Bridges and Jared Lund performed well while splitting the quarterback duties in the absence of starting quarterback Nick Mohlman. Bridges racked up 127 passing yards, but two crucial drives ended with interceptions by Woodstock North’s Jordan Plummer.

Despite a respectable performance by Bridges and Lund, it was clear that Bridges was primarily a passing threat and Lund more of a rusher. The Whip-Purs will benefit from the eventual return of Mohlman, but according to coach Mike Brasile, he is still day-to-day with a leg injury.

Game Ball

Jimmy Krenger, sr.

Woodstock North QB

Krenger ran the Thunder’s triple option offense to perfection with 73 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown.

The Number

16 – Tackles by Hampshire’s Mason Fleury, who also ran for a 12-yard rushing touchdown.

The Big Play

The Whip-Purs were eyeing a comeback with the score at 14-9 before a Woodstock North interception by Jordan Plummer gave the ball back to the Thunder. It was the first of two Plummer interceptions.

Woodstock North at Hampshire

WN win (21-9)

WOODSTOCK NORTH 7 7 0 7 - 21

HAMPSHIRE 0 3 0 6 - 9

FIRST QUARTER

WN- Jimmy Krenger 1 rush (Christopher Niese kick), 6:01

SECOND QUARTER

H- Jose Hernandez 20 field goal, 8:46

WN- Krenger 7 rush (Niese kick), 4:06

FOURTH QUARTER

H- Mason Fleury 12 rush (conv. no good), 11:04

WN- Sean Lagerstrom 12 pass from Krenger (Niese kick), 2:19

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

PASSING: Woodstock North- Jimmy Krenger 1-1-12-1 TOTAL: 1-1-12-1 Hampshire- Matt Bridges 13-25-127-0, Jared Lund 1-1-12-0 TOTAL: 14-26-139-0

RUSHING: Woodstock North- Jordan Plummer 15-95, Krenger 16-73, Jeremy Haymond 5-71, Travis Busch 12-68, Jacob Schmitt 1-7 TOTAL: 49-314 Hampshire- Mason Fleury 14-87, Devontae Johnson 9-17, Matt Bridges 5-14, Xavier Bennett 1-12, Jared Lund 10-10, Jake Manning 1-1 TOTAL: 40-141

RECEIVING: Woodstock North- Lagerstrom 1-12 TOTAL: 1-12 Hampshire- Jared Lund 2-59, Xavier Bennett 2-22, Jake Manning 5-20, Mason Fleury 3-15, Devontae Johnson 1-13, Josh Koch 1-10 TOTAL: 14-139

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Woodstock North- 326 Hampshire- 280