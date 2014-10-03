North Boone beats Harvard

HARVARD – Friday’s game between Harvard and North Boone was basically a playoff game for the Hornets. If Harvard had any hopes of making it to the postseason, it would need to win its remaining four games.

Unfortunately for the Hornets, any playoff hopes were eliminated Friday as North Boone defeated Harvard 34-13 at Harvard High School.

Harvard (1-5, 0-4 BNC East) knew they would have their hands full against the high powered North Boone (4-2, 2-2) offense, and the Vikings showed on their first two series just how versatile of an offense they could be. The Hornets had multiple opportunities to shut down North Boone early, but the inability to get off the field on third down is what cost the Hornets early and was a key reason why the Vikings never trailed.

On the first drive alone North Boone was 3-for-3 on third down and also converted a fourth down before scoring its opening touchdown. When Harvard was able to make a stop on defense, crucial penalties also extended Viking drives. The Hornets were flagged for four personal fouls that contributed to two North Boone scoring drives.

“We really had a tough time stopping them up the middle today and had a tough time getting off the field on third down.” Harvard coach Sean Saylor said. “Their quarterback is a really good player and a good runner and we had our hands full stopping him. We made a few adjustments in the second half and were able to slow him down some, but that wasn’t enough to win the game.”

Harvard was able to get their starting quarterback Peyton Schneider back after missing last week. Schneider finished the game with 94 yards passing.

The Game Ball

Christian Kramer

Harvard

The senior running back led the Hornets with 73 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

The Number

134

Total yards rushing for Harvard.

The Big Play

After North Boone jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first half, Kramer cut the lead in half on a 16-yard touchdown run.

North Boone 34, Harvard 13

North Boone 14 7 6 7 - 34

Harvard 0 7 6 0 - 13

HOW THEY SCORED

First Quarter

NB-Davis 24 run (Guevara kick),5:15

NB-Davis 66 run (Guevara kick), 2:27

Second Quarter

H-Kramer 16 run (Bielski kick),10:45

NB-Davis 3 run (Guevara kick), 2:02

Third Quarter

NB-Montemayor 7 run (kick failed),7:46

H-Kramer 5 run (kick failed), 1:32

Fourth Quarter

NB-Zwart 23 yard pass from Davis (Guevara kick), 6:02

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing-North Boone:Davis 19-177, Montemayor 12-56, Schuster 4-29, Buchner 5-22, Endecott 1-3. Total 41-287.

Harvard: Kramer 17-73, Freres 4-39, Ja.Quinn 2-16, Schneider 1-4, Jo.Quinn 1-2. Total 25-134.

Passing-North Boone:Davis 10-17-0-124.

Harvard: Schneider 6-14-0-94, Jo. Quinn 2-3-0-41.

Receiving- North Boone:Junod 5-74, Zwart 1-23, Schuster 1-13, Buchner 1-10, Hernandez 1-4.

Harvard:Freres 3-22, Kramer 2-7, Bielski 1-29, Jo. Quinn 1-20, Perkins 1-14.

Total Team Yards-North Boone 411, Harvard 242.

Sophomore Score: North Boone 20, Harvard 7.