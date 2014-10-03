Marengo hurt by turnovers in loss to Burlington Central

MARENGO – Fireworks lit up the crisp night sky above Marengo’s football field Friday night, as the Indians’ marching band broke out into song.

Sing it if you know it.

Sweet Caroline. Ba, ba, ba. Good times never seemed so good. So good! Go good!

Sooo… well… not very good. The pyrotechnics display above the field was meant to be a perfect conclusion to homecoming week. But an imperfect performance from the Indians spoiled that idea.

Marengo committed four turnovers – three on its first four drives – in a 21-13 loss to Burlington Central.

The Rockets capitalized on the good field position, scoring 14 points off of turnovers in the first quarter alone. The only time the Indians didn't turn the ball over in their first four tries, their drive ended after a 3-and-out.

“You can’t turn the ball over and expect to win football games,” Marengo coach Matt Lynch said. “Not at the high school level. It’s just not going to happen.”

The loss has significant implications on the Big Northern Conference East. Its impact will be felt further than that fireworks could be seen, all the way into next week when the Indians play Johnsburg.

“If we would have won, it sets up a match up to see who takes control of the conference,” Lynch said.

Instead, the Rockets (4-2 overall, 4-0 BNC East) remain unbeaten in the Big Northern Conference East. After a win Friday over Genoa-Kingston, Johnsburg (5-1 overall, 4-0 BNC East) is the only other team with a perfect record in the conference.

After the first-half miscues, Marengo twice cut the Burlington Central lead to one score. In the third quarter Dakota Kissack caught a 35-yard touchdown from Ethan Walsweer. Then in the fourth quarter Walsweer ran 3-yards into the end zone to make it 21-13.

But the Indians could not overcome the early mistakes and the 14 points off of turnovers.

“In the second half, we went out and showed what we were made of,” said Kissack. “That was really what we were supposed to do in the first half. That was a key factor.”

Game Ball: Marengo senior Dakota Kissack caught four passes for 80 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown.

The Number: 14 — Burlington Central scored 14 points off of Marengo turnovers.

The Play: As time expired in the first half, Marengo quarterback Ethan Walsweer was stopped inches short of a touchdown. It sent the Indians to the half trailing, 14-0.

