Key safety helps Johnsburg defeat G-K, become playoff-eligible

GENOA – Johnsburg senior Branden Peshek wasn’t expecting Genoa-Kingston to punt late in the fourth quarter with the game on the line.

But on their own 20-yard line with the game tied at 13, the Cogs did just that, lining up in a punt formation with a little over five minutes remaining on fourth and long.

Peshek was expecting a fake, but the Cogs went through with the punt.

Unfortunately for G-K, the snap went high and off the fingertips of punter Brady Huffman and skipped into the end zone, where Peshek chased and caught him for a a game-winning safety.

Those two points proved to be the difference maker in a 21-13 victory for the Skyhawks (5-1 overall, 4-0 BNC East), which clinched their fifth win and became playoff eligible for the first time since 2009.

The win also keeps the team’s Big Northern Conference East title dreams well alive.

“I was sort of expecting a fake and it caught me off guard,” Peshek said. “I had to recover quick and I just ran towards the ball. I could see he [Huffman] was having trouble getting a hold of it and I just made the tackle. It’s just instincts I guess.”

The safety wasn’t the only big play for Peshek, who also blocked an extra point, which, at the time, kept the Skyhawks within three points of G-K (2-4, 2-2 BNC East), 13-10, late in the third quarter.

The senior also made major contributions on defense, blowing up a bubble screen on the Cogs’ final possession that fell 26 yards short of the end zone.

Johnsburg coach Mike Maloney called the play “one of the best I’ve ever seen” and credited Peshek for making the play after missing on a similar one earlier.

“There was a play not too long ago before that I missed because I had a bad angle,” Peshek said. “I read it right the second time, shed the block and hit him that time.”

Anthony Rittorno ended the game on a pass defense intended for Ian Fell, as Johnsburg outscored the Cogs 11-0 in the final quarter.

Gameball

Branden Peshek, LB, senior

Peshek made two big plays on special teams that swayed the game's momentum, including a blocked extra point and a tackle in the end zone that resulted in a game-winning safety.

The Number

113: The number of rushing yards for QB Nick Brengman, who carried the load for the Skyhawks after RB Alex Peete left the game with an injury early in the second quarter.

The Big Play

With the game tied at 13, a high snap over the head of G-K punter Brady Huffman resulted in a safety with Peshek chasing him down in the end zone. It gave Johnsburg a 15-13 lead with 5:11 remaining in the fourth.

Johnsburg 21, Genoa-Kingston 13

Johnsburg 0 7 3 11 – 21

Genoa-Kingston 7 0 6 0 – 13

First quarter

GK–Ruiz 37 pass from McNeal (Rogers kick), 4:47

Second quarter J–Wagner 2 run (Calhoun kick), 8:46

Third quarter

J–Calhoun 27 field goal, 8:01

GK–Murray 1 run (kick blocked), 1:14

Fourth quarter

J–Calhoun 24 field goal, 9:07

J–Peshek safety, 5:11

J–Stefka 8 pass from Brengman (kick blocked), 2:37

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING–Johnsburg: Stefka 2-minus 4, Brengman 14-113, Peete 4-minus 4, Wagner 3-7, MacKenzie 13-54. Totals: 36-166. G-K: Bade 13-33, Murray 10-23, Ruiz 6-34, Rogers 2-4, McNeal 6-22. Totals: 37-116. PASSING–Johnsburg: Brengman 11-21-0-129. G-K: McNeal 15-30-0-194. RECEIVING–Johnsburg: Peete 1-1, Bell 1-minus 1, Stefka 6-73, Koontz 1-8, Franzen 2-48. G-K: Bade 5-56, Ruiz 2-42, Holley 4-46, Rogers 2-29, Fell 1-7, Hoffman 1-14. TOTAL YARDS: G-K 310, Johnsburg 295