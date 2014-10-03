Huntley overpowers Jacobs for fifth win

ALGONQUIN – Huntley’s mission against Jacobs centered around intangibles like mental attitude, discipline and rising to the challenge.

Red Raiders coach John Hart saw it all night from his players, particularly in the fourth quarter.

Holding a two-touchdown lead, Huntley stopped the Golden Eagles with a turnover on the first play of the final quarter, then salted away a satisfying 37-14 Fox Valley Conference Valley Division football victory an 80-yard drive that consumed 5:52 at Jacobs Athletic Field Friday night.

“That last drive was classic,” Hart said. “I really wanted us to get tough. Our offensive line grew up a little bit tonight.”

The Red Raiders (5-1 overall, 1-1 FVC Valley) shook hands with their fans, then joined the coaches on the field as they jumped up and down and chanted “We are Huntley! Yeah!” With their fifth win, they become playoff-eligible for the second time in Hart’s three years at the school.

“We worked our butts off since last year,” defensive end Chase Burkart said. “It’s awesome to be able to make the playoffs this early.”

Huntley was stinging a bit after last week’s 42-14 loss to Cary-Grove, but the Raiders shook it off Friday, taking control with scores on their first two possessions. Jacobs (4-2, 1-1) eventually got some offense going, thanks in part to several personal fouls on the Raiders, but the Eagles could not stop Huntley’s offense.

The Raiders finished with 490 total yards as quarterback Anthony Binetti completed 15 of 23 passes for 205 yards and threw touchdowns to Kyle Kesul, Brandon Altergott and Josh Esikiel.

“Their offensive line just did a great job,” Jacobs coach Bill Mitz said. “We never got in a rhythm much tonight.”

Huntley held a 30-14 lead late in the third quarter when Jacobs was driving. Quarterback Chris Katrenick hit wide receiver Kyle Copeland with a 37-yard pass on the first play of the fourth quarter, but Raiders defensive back Ryan Ford knocked the ball loose inside the 5 and Huntley recovered it in the end zone.

Running back Casey Haayer finished with 19 carries for 127 yards and played a big part in the long fourth-quarter drive. Binetti finished with 81 yards and Eric Mooney ran for 73.

“We really bounced back from Cary-Grove,” guard Justus Wood said. “We wanted to come over here and shove it in their face. Everyone really improved so much to prove what we could do.”

For its part, the defense held Eagles electrifying running back Josh Walker to 53 yards.

“We really brought it all week,” Burkart said. “We had to have toughness and discipline, know our responsibilities and be the toughest team on the field.”

Game Ball:

Kyle Kesul, Huntley WR

Kesul had four catches for a team-high 83 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown grab on the Red Raiders’ first possession. He later caught a 16-yard pass on third-and-7 on Huntley’s first scoring drive in the third quarter.

The number

53

Huntley’s defense limited Jacobs RB Josh Walker, the area’s second-leading rusher to 53 yards on 17 carries. He had two touchdowns, but could not break loose for any long runs.

The big play

RB Casey Haayer ran for 47 yards on the first play from scrimmage after Jacobs had cut Huntley’s lead to 23-14 in the third quarter. The Raiders scored on that drive to make it 30-14.