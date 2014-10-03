Crystal Lake South runs over Dundee-Crown

CARPENTERSVILLE – Ever since its season-opening loss at Marian Central, the Crystal Lake South Gators have had a new game plan. The longer they keep the ball away from their opponent, the better chance they have to win.

The Gators used several long drives and ran for 356 yards as they defeated Dundee-Crown 31-13 in Friday night’s FVC Valley Division game.

Kyle Bartusch led Crystal Lake South (3-3, 2-0 FVC Valley) with 248 yards on 19 carries, finding the end zone for three touchdowns.

"The offensive line was huge tonight," Bartusch said. "They did their job so well that it made my job easy. Some of the holes I ran through were big ones."

Dundee-Crown (2-4, 0-2) missed a 25-yard field goal on their first possession of the second half, giving the ball back to South. On the first play from scrimmage, Bartusch took the ball 80 yards for the touchdown to extend the Gators lead to 24-7.

"That was a huge swing in momentum," Gators coach Chuck Ahsmann said. "That probably ended being the biggest play of the game."

Malik Dunner scored the Chargers' first-half touchdown on a 14-yard run which, at the time, tied the game at 7. Brandon Brooks scored late in the game for D-C as well.

"I'm proud of how hard our guys fought tonight," D-C coach Mike Steinhaus said. "I know the scoreboard doesn't show it, but Malik and a few other guys aren't 100 percent, and they are working their tails off each and every day."

The Gators move to 2-0 in the Valley Division, but play Huntley, Jacobs and Cary-Grove in their next three games.

"We have our work cut out for us," Ahsmann said. "Those are three terrific teams and we still have room to get better. The next three weeks will really show how tough of a group we have here."

Kyle Bartusch, sr., RB, Crystal Lake South

Bartusch ran for 248 yards on 19 carries and scored three touchdowns in the Gators win over Dundee-Crown

The Big Number

194 - the number of second half yards gained by Bartusch

The Big Play

After Dundee-Crown missed a 25 yard field goal to cut the Gators lead to 7 in the third quarter, Bartusch took the first play 80 yards for a touchdown to give South a 24-7 lead.

Crystal Lake South 31, Dundee-Crown 13

Crystal Lake South 7 3 7 14 – 31

Dundee-Crown 0 7 0 6 – 13

First quarter

CLS– Sheehan 4 run (Baker kick), 2:45

Second quarter

D-C– Dunner 14 run (Turskey kick), 9:35

CLS– FG Baker 25, 0:00

Third quarter

CLS– Bartusch 4 run (Baker kick), 6:28

Fourth quarter

CLS– Bartusch 80 run (Baker kick), 11:34

CLS– Bartusch 3 run (Baker kick), 9:42

D-C– Brooks 2 run (pass failed), 7:02

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING– Crystal Lake South: Bartusch 19-248, Sheehan 19-72, Minogue 8-36. Dundee-Crown: Parson 11-75, Dunner 13-58, Brooks 9-38. TOTALS: Crystal Lake South: 46-356. Dundee-Crown: 33-171.

PASSING– Crystal Lake South: Minogue 3-5-22-1. Dundee-Crown: Atherton 10-24-98-1.

RECEIVING– Crystal Lake South: Resh 1-10, Sheehan 1-8, Baker 1-4. Dundee-Crown: Michalski 2-30, Parson 2-25, Welzien 2-18, Seals 2-11, Wiechmann 1-9, Garand 1-5.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS– Crystal Lake South: 378. Dundee-Crown: 269

Sophomore score: Crystal Lake South 35, Dundee-Crown 24