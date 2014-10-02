Johnsburg’s Alex Peete Week 5 Player of the Week

Johnsburg sophomore Alex Peete rushed 24 times for 233 yards and two touchdowns in the Skyhawks’ 35-13 victory over Richmond-Burton. The win put Johnsburg at 4-1 overall and tied with Burlington Central at 3-0 atop the BNC East Division. For his strong performance, Peete was voted the Northwest Herald’s Week 5 football player of the week

Height: 5-9 Weight: 165

Class: Sophomore

1. Favorite food? Cheeseburgers or macaroni and cheese.

2. Favorite Movies? Friday Night Lights.

3. Proudest sports moment? Being on the winning streak we’re on now. I’m enjoying having the fans really behind us.

4. Walk-up song? “Cinderella Man” by Eminem

5. Three things I can’t go a day without? Football, friends and family.

6. Coke or Pepsi? Coke.

7. Hidden talent? I can play the piano.

8. Nicknames? Peetey or A-Train.

9. When I grow up, I want to… have a career involving football. Or I want to own my own business.

10. Hero? My older brother, Justin. He really taught me what to do and what not to do.