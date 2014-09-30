Lagerstrom adds another weapon to Woodstock North offense

WOODSTOCK – Woodstock North has a primarily run-based offense with their triple-option set. The effectiveness of that offense was evident as it ran for 418 yards in their FVC Fox Division win over Crystal Lake Central on Friday.

Wide receiver Sean Lagerstrom has given the Thunder another 'option' in the passing game. In Friday night's win, the senior wide receiver caught three passes for 122 yards, including one for a 54-yard touchdown. Lagerstrom was the only Thunder player to catch a pass from quarterback Jimmy Krenger.

Teams now cannot just expect run on every play from Woodstock North as Lagerstrom gives them a dynamic weapon in the passing game. Lagerstrom also provided a spark defensively as he intercepted a pass in the end zone that sealed the upset win for the Thunder.

With the Thunder’s win over Crystal Lake Central, and a Prairie Ridge loss to Grayslake North, the Thunder are now in the mix of the FVC Fox Division title race.