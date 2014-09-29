Harvard struggled without starting quarterback

Down a starting quarterback, Harvard had to play perfect football just to stay in Friday night’s Big Northern Conference East game against Marengo.

But the Hornets found themselves down early, surrendering the game’s first 27 points in an eventual 41-6 defeat. Harvard had no answer for Marengo’s Ethan Walsweer, who finished with 280 yards passing and four total touchdowns.

A bright spot for Harvard (1-4 overall, 0-3 BNC East) came on the opening possession of the second half. Down 27-0, senior quarterback Joe Quinn led the Hornets 76 yards for a touchdown, connecting on a 21-yard strike to Reiss Bielski (six catches, 85 yards).

Unfortunately for Harvard, that would be the only points it scored.

“Joe stepped in and did a good job in practice all week,” Hornets coach Sean Saylor said. “He was the leader we needed him to be. If he’s got to do it next week or the week after that, he’ll be ready.”

Quinn, who finished 11 of 17 for 120 yards and one touchdown and two interceptions, was starting for Peyton Schneider, who suffered a lower leg injury against Burlington Central a week earlier.

As far as when the Hornets might get Schneider back, it’s a waiting game.

“We’ll just have to wait and see what the doctors and trainer says,” Saylor said after the game. “I don’t know right now. Hopefully it’s sooner rather than later. That would be helpful for us.”

With or without Schneider, Harvard will look to get its first win in the BNC East when North Boone travels to Dan Horne Field on Friday.