Football Insider: Woodstock North now 5th in power rankings

Northwest Herald Power Rankings

1. Cary-Grove (5-0): The Trojans, No. 1 in The Associated Press Class 7A poll, hit some big plays in the second half to pull away from previously unbeaten Huntley.

2. Marian Central (3-2): Another loss to another powerhouse for the Hurricanes, and with everyone under them losing too, they stick at No. 2.

3. Huntley (4-1): The Red Raiders hung with C-G better than anyone yet this season for 2 1/2 quarters before some big plays swung the momentum in a 42-14 loss.

4. Jacobs (4-1): The Golden Eagles have reeled off four wins in a row and have Huntley coming to town Friday in an FVC Valley matchup.

5. Woodstock North (2-3): The Thunder’s three losses have come against teams with combined records of 12-3. North’s first win ever against Crystal Lake Central vaults it to No. 5.

Noteworthy

Flying high: Johnsburg won its fourth consecutive game on Friday, 35-13, over Richmond-Burton to remain tied with Burlington Central atop the Big Northern Conference East Division.

The Skyhawks (4-1) were 1-26 in their three previous seasons, but they are in position to become playoff-eligible and win the BNC East in their first year back in that division.

“It feels good. We’ve worked long and hard to get here,” third-year Johnsburg coach Mike Maloney said. “There are a lot of alumni here who are just as responsible for this as the guys on the team now. There were a lot of sacrifices made by a lot of people.”

A different way: Hampshire had attempted 109 passes in four games, 27.3 a game, far more than any other area team. But the Whip-Purs found another way to win at Urbana, 22-20, on Friday night.

Running back Devontae Johnson, who had four carries for 58 yards previous to Friday, ran 22 times for 234 yards. Johnson accounted for all but 41 of the Whips’ 275 total yards as Hampshire moved to 3-2.

Quarterback Nick Mohlman had missed the previous game with a knee injury and attempted only five passes. Backup Matt Bridges attempted three.

Dunner’s back: Dundee-Crown running back-defensive back Malik Dunner returned Friday in the Chargers’ 56-16 loss to Jacobs. Dunner had 15 carries for 95 yards and a 64-yard touchdown in the first half.

Dunner, who committed to Ball State over the summer, suffered a badly sprained ankle early in the second game and missed two full games before he was able to return.

This Week’s Top Games

Huntley (4-1, 0-1 FVC Valley) at Jacobs (4-1, 1-0)

7:15 p.m. Friday, Jacobs Athletic Field

• Huntley suffered its first loss to Cary-Grove on Friday, 42-14, while Jacobs is riding a four-game winning streak and trying to defend its FVC Valley crown.

Johnsburg (4-1, 3-0 BNC East) at Genoa-Kingston (2-3, 2-1)

7 p.m. Friday

• The Skyhawks have won four consecutive games and can become playoff-eligible with a victory. They are tied with Burlington Central for the division lead.