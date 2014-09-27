Prairie Ridge dealing with plenty of injuries

GRAYSLAKE – Over the course of a high school football season, every team is going to deal with injuries at some point or another. It’s how the team responds to these injuries that truly will make or break your season. Prairie Ridge seemed to have already hit its limit with injuries and the season just hit the halfway mark.

On Friday in the Wolves’ 47-27 loss to Grayslake North, it was freshman split end Samson Evans who found himself out for the game after an apparent knee injury forced him to the sideline in the first quarter after his only carry.

“We have had so many injuries this season and they don’t seem to be stopping,” Wolves coach Chris Shremp said. “We have yet to have our entire starting backfield play in the same game. The injuries are mounting up and a few more guys got banged up tonight.”

Even with all the injuries, the Wolves are still on pace to be playoff eligible at 3-2 with games against Woodstock, Hampshire, Woodstock North and Crete-Monee remaining.