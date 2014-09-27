Marengo beats Harvard for first time since 2002

HARVARD – In two weeks, Marengo has erased 22 years of losing to its biggest rivals.

The latest win, a 41-6 Big Northern Conference East victory against the Hornets on Friday, was the Indians’ first win against Harvard since 2002. A week earlier, the Indians defeated the Rockets for the first time in 10 seasons.

Senior quarterback Ethan Walsweer led the charge for Marengo (4-1, 2-1 BNC East), completing 18 of 28 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns. Walsweer added a fourth touchdown late in the second quarter, a 1-yard quarterback keeper to give the Indians a 27-0 lead at halftime.

“Us and Harvard, we’ve had our ups and downs,” said junior Jarrell Jackson, who had seven receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown. “This year, it’s the year. Hopefully we can get into the playoffs.”

Jackson also ran the ball six times for 77 yards, while Kyle Gara led the team with 110 yards on 13 attempts.

“The most impressive part of this team is how focused the kids remain and how bad they want to come out and compete,” Indians coach Matt Lynch said.

On defense, Craiton Nice came up with a big play after Marengo jumped out to 13-0 lead. Nice intercepted quarterback Joe Quinn (11 of 17 for 120 yards) in the end zone with Harvard threatening. On the resulting drive, the Indians went 80 yards and scored.

“Craiton has played some great football for us,” Lynch said. “It doesn’t always show up in the paper, but when you watch the game film, No. 7 shows up and helps get us rolling.”

Marengo forced three turnovers on Friday while holding Harvard (1-4, 0-3 BNC East) to 52 yards of total offense in the first half. After the game, Hornets coach Sean Saylor addressed what his team must improve.

“Refining our technique, not missing tackles and sustaining blocks on offense,” Saylor said. “We moved the ball well at times, but we need to get everyone working together.”

Jarrell Jackson, WR/RB, Marengo

Jackson was Indians QB Ethan Walsweer's favorite target, grabbing seven catches for 112 yards and one touchdown. The junior also rushed six times for 77 yards.

The Number

4: Total touchdowns for Walsweer in the first half (three passing, one rushing).

The Big Play

With the Indians holding a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter, Craiton Nice intercepted Harvard QB Joe Quinn in the end zone to keep the Hornets off of the scoreboard.