Jacobs football’s Josh Walker making impact on defense too

Josh Walker has the type of athleticism that makes him a threat at any spot on the field.

Usually, it’s at running back. And as per usual, the Jacobs senior took over, amassing 208 yards of total offense and five touchdowns against Dundee-Crown.

But it was at cornerback where he raised even more eyebrows. He played nearly two quarters in the defensive backfield and impressed his coach with the performance.

“He could be one of the best defensive backs in the league,” Golden Eagles head coach Bill Mitz said. “We put him in there, and he made some big plays.”

In the first quarter, Walker saved a touchdown with a leaping tip on a pass that was slightly underthrown. Shortly afterward, it looked as though he had another big deflection, but the officials deemed it pass interference.

Walker’s talent on offense was never questioned. Now, his work on the other side of the ball could concern coaches moving forward.

He’s a very gifted young man, and we’re very blessed to have him,” Mitz said.