Jacobs beats Dundee-Crown for fourth win in a row

ALGONQUIN – Time after time, Jacobs sophomore quarterback Chris Katrenick dropped back to pass and had all day to throw.

In front of him, the Jacobs (4-1) offensive line was working hard to completely shut down the Dundee-Crown (2-3) attack en route to a 56-16 thrashing on the Golden Eagles’ homecoming Friday night.

“They’ve been playing great,” Katrenick said. “I’ve gotten sacked one time this year. I love them.”

It’s easy to give credit to the skill players, especially with the stats they put up. Katrenick completed his first eight passes and finished with three touchdown passes. Senior speedster Josh Walker ran all over Dundee-Crown on his way to five total scores. And senior receiver Camden McLain racked up 130 yards with a TD.

But it was all about the front five. A back injury left starting center Carson Shoemaker out, replaced by starting guard Jeff Sidor and threatening to throw off the groove of the whole group. Instead, Sidor and company came out looking as strong as ever.

“The other guys stepped up and played well,” Jacobs head coach Bill Mitz said. “They’re getting better.”

While Katrenick has only been taken down once this year, this game wasn’t that time. The Charger defense couldn’t even sniff him.

On passing downs, the line held its ground and prevented any penetration. And when the Golden Eagles ran the ball (which they did for 231 yards), the line created holes and let the athleticism of the backs do the rest.

It wasn’t glamorous down in the trenches, but the final score was. After an 0-1 start, Jacobs has triggered a running clock against its last four opponents. Much of the credit belongs to the impressive O-line.

“I thought we played really well, but we still have to improve for next week,” Sidor said. “We’ve got to keep getting better.”

Game ball: Jeff Sidor, Jacobs OL, Sr.

After starting center Carson Shoemaker was injured in a car accident, Sidor moved from guard to center and performed admirably. Apart from one bad snap, he anchored a group that shut down the Charger defensive line.

Key stat: 0

Not only did Jacobs quarterback Chris Katrenick go the entire game without being sacked, but he never even got hit.

Big play

Late in the third quarter, Josh Walker took a handoff to the outside, got some blocks, and laid a couple of sweet spin moves on the unblocked defenders on his way to a 71-yard touchdown run, his fifth TD of the game.

Jacobs 56, Dundee-Crown 16

Jacobs 28 7 14 7 - 56

Dundee-Crown 10 6 0 0 - 16

First quarter

J–Walker 4 run (kick no good), 11:11.

J–Walker 31 pass from Katrenick (Katrenick run), 8:35.

DC–Dunner 64 run (Turskey kick), 7:48.

J–Walker 34 run (Hichew kick), 7:11.

DC–Turskey 34 kick, 3:50.

J–McLain 65 pass from Katrenick (Hichew kick), 1:26.

Second quarter

J–Copeland 17 pass from Katrenick (Hichew kick), 7:05.

DC–Alvarado 21 pass from Atherton (kick no good), 0:01.

Third quarter

J–Walker 7 run (Hichew kick), 7:28.

J–Walker 71 run (Hichew kick), 1:51.

Fourth quarter

J–S. Barnes 40 run (Hichew kick), 7:43.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Jacobs: Walker 9-171, S. Barnes 7-74, Gierlak 1-5, M. Barnes 1-minus 2, Katrenick 2-minus 17. Totals: 20-231. Dundee-Crown:Dunner 15-95, Johnson 9-27, Parson 8-17, Hamelberg 1-1. Totals: 33-140.

PASSING–Jacobs: Katrenick 11-14-0-204. Dundee-Crown: Atherton 13-23-0-143.

RECEIVING–Jacobs: McLain 6-130, Copeland 3-37, Walker 2-37. Dundee-Crown: Seals 7-78, Garand 3-22, Alvarado 1-21, Johnson 1-15, Welzien 2-12.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS– Jacobs 435, Dundee-Crown 283.

Sophomore score: Jacobs 40, Dundee-Crown 20.