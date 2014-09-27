Hampshire wins at Urbana

Hampshire’s defense came up when it needed to, stopping a two-point conversion with three minutes left to beat Urbana 22-20.

The Whip-Purs (3-2) used a fourth-quarter safety and a Cameron Fleury 25-yard touchdown run to take the lead and hang on in Urbana (1-4).

Hampshire’s Mason Fleury ran for 7- and 1-yard touchdowns in the win. The Whip-Purs will return to Fox Valley play with a game against Woodstock North next Friday.

The Whip-Purs trailed 14-13 at halftime after Urbana scored 14 of its 20 points in the second quarter on a pair of passes, along with a 2-point conversion.