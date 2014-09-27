Dominant rushing attack carries Crystal Lake South to victory over McHenry

McHENRY –After scoring zero touchdowns in its Week 4 loss to Crystal Lake Central, Crystal Lake South worked on trying to move the ball more efficiently when it started FVC Valley play against McHenry.

The effort paid off, as the Gators (2-3, 1-0 FVC Valley) went from zero touchdowns last week to scoring on six consecutive drives to pull away from the Warriors early and win 41-28.

“This really came from our offensive line working really hard,” CLS coach Chuck Ahsmann said. “We worked on driving until the whistle and the guys did a good job sustaining their blocks.”

According to Ahsmann, this was one of the most dominating games he has seen in his 31 years of coaching at South. The Gators offense didn’t turn the ball over, never had to punt and went eight for eight on third downs. All this while only attempting three passes all game.

The offensive line pushed and made things easier for South backs Corey Sheehan and Kyle Bartusch. The two runners combined to run for 378 yards and five touchdowns. Sheehan carried the ball 26 times for 218 and three scores and Bartusch added 160 yards on 15 attempts.

“We’ve been trying to get our offense going all season and we did it in our first conference game,” Sheehan said. “The whole O-line is strong and I trust them so that I can gain yards anyway and anywhere.”

The Warriors (2-3, 0-1 FVC Valley) found themselves down early, and battled the rest of the way to make up ground. Quarterback Mike Briscoe was 12-22 with 160 yards and three touchdowns, all to Mike Borst. Borst finished with 7 catches for 68 yards.

“Our defense had some trouble executing in the first half,” Borst said. “We can definitely look at what we’re lacking from this game and try to improve, the season is still on the line for us and we think we can still make the playoffs.”

The Game Ball -

Kevin Amren

Crystal Lake South, OL

Amren was part of an offensive line that sparked the CLS running attack to a huge game.

The Number

6 - Consecutive drives that the Gators scored on to start the game.

The Big Play -

Kyle Bartusch scored on a 53-yard run on the Gator’s second offensive play, starting South’s dominating performance.