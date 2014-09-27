Burlington Central football remains undefeated in league play

BURLINGTON – The Genoa-Kingston football team wanted to spoil homecoming for the Burlington Central Rockets.

That plan failed.

The Rockets ran all over the Cogs en route to a 33-12 win Friday to keep them undefeated in Big Northern Conference East Division play. The Cogs are now 2-1 in the conference.

Junior running back Jason Berango had a stunning night for the Rockets (3-2, 3-0 BNC East). Berango finished with 27 carries and 208 yards rushing including a touchdown run of 77 yards on the first drive of the game.

The Cogs kept it close for most of the game. Quarterback Griffin McNeal threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Holley with a little more than 8 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. That cut the Rockets’ lead to 20-12.

The Cogs got the ball back after a three and out by the Rockets on the next drive. The comeback attempt fell short after McNeal threw an interception to senior linebacker Craig Kein.

The Rockets went on to score two more touchdowns, one being a pick six with 4 seconds remaining to complete the homecoming victory.