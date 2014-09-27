Batavia football powers past North Stars

BATAVIA – Batavia football players and coaches pride themselves on the diversity of their offensive and defensive playbooks.

Formulas for victory seemingly are endless when things are going right.

On Friday, when that wasn’t always the case against stingy St. Charles North, the Bulldogs relied on one of the most time-honored strategies in existence.

No question: Power football propelled Batavia to a 21-7 win in Upstate Eight Conference River Division play.

“They’re a good team on the offensive line, and I’m sure the defensive line gave our offensive guys a run for their money,” North Stars senior defensive end Jordan Bergren said. “That’s where the game’s decided. So we need to get better, and our offensive line needs to get better.”

With its passing game struggling, Batavia (4-1, 3-0 UEC River) carried 32 times for 198 yards behind a veteran offensive front.

Jake Hlava, a linebacker seeing increased time as a fullback, uncorked the biggest run of the night. With his team leading, 14-7, as it had since halftime, Hlava visited the end zone on 46-yard burst with 2:11 to play.

“We had two tackles pulling, and it parted like the Red Sea,” Hlava said. “I just followed my blockers, and then I just took it home. We wanted it more than them, I think.”

North (3-2, 1-2) would debate that point, naturally, as it showed marked improvement from last week’s 31-13 home loss to Geneva.

Still, the Bulldogs’ familiarity with North’s schemes paid big dividends. Junior defensive back Brett Bowman snagged three interceptions, including two in the fourth quarter. His second pick came with Batavia ahead by just seven points and 5:29 remaining in the game.

Bowman anticipated a hitch-and-go down the left sideline from North quarterback Nathan Didier, and tracked the ball just in time to secure it ahead of the North Stars’ Jayson Reckards.

“Our defensive coaches have prepared us really well every week, and this week, those were a lot of the routes we worked on,” Bowman said. “So as soon as I was able to read it, I knew I could step in front with the pressure we were bringing and have an opportunity to get an interception.”

North limited Batavia to 17 yards of offense on three first-quarter possessions, maintaining a season-long reputation for smothering foes up front while hanging tough in the secondary.

That momentum followed the North Stars on their last possession of the opening quarter, with Didier – replacing early-season starter Kyle Novotney, who shifted to slot receiver – capitalizing on ample time to maneuver around the pocket. The drive ended with a 16-yard scoring pass from Didier to Novotney as time expired.

“Having those two athletes on the football field in what I feel (are) their strongest positions made us a better football team,” North Stars coach Rob Pomazak said. “That was a fast offense that we had out there, and I thought they showed pretty well. We’d like more points on the board, of course.”

The early deficit neither sat well with the Bulldogs nor lasted long. Batavia awoke its attack behind junior Zach Garrett (103 yards), who pierced through North’s ‘D’ for a 35-yard gain early in a drive that eventually produced a pair of fourth-down conversions, the last a 2-yard TD pass from Kyle Niemiec to senior tight end Glenn Albanese.

Getting more touches as Blake Crowder was sidelined with a knee injury, Garrett opened the Bulldogs’ second scoring drive with a 47-yard run down the right sideline. Howie Morgano’s point after following a 6-yard touchdown pass from Niemiec to Canaan Coffey made it 14-7 Bulldogs with 29 seconds remaining before halftime.

On a night that uncharacteristically featured more Coffey punts (six) than receptions (four), the Bulldogs nonetheless held on. In the fourth quarter alone, the teams combined for four punts, an interception and a turnover on downs before Hlava’s TD.

“The whole game, it was just back and forth with them. We knew that they had a really good front seven, and we were just trying to attack it,” Hlava said. “At the end of the game, it opened up real well.”

BATAVIA 21, ST. CHARLES NORTH 7

STC North 7 0 0 0 – 7

Batavia 0 14 0 7 – 21

HOW THEY SCORED FIRST QUARTER S – Novotney 16 pass from Didier (Durocher kick), 0:00 SECOND QUARTER B – Albanese 2 pass from Niemiec (Morgano kick), 5:27 B – Coffey 6 pass from Niemiec (Morgano kick), 0:29 FOURTH QUARTER B – Hlava 46 run (Morgano kick), 2:11

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING – St. Charles North: Lins 17-47, Didier 6-44, Novotney 1-2, Kelly 1-(-6). Totals: 24-87. Batavia: Garrett 11-103, Hlava 5-65, Frazier 5-30, Crowder 4-4, Niemiec 7-(-4). Totals: 32-198. PASSING – St. Charles North: Didier 21-33-167-3. Batavia: Niemiec: 11-22-83-1. RECEIVING – St. Charles North: Kastein 5-49, Novotney 3-34, Reckards 3-34, Mettetal 4-21, Lins 5-19. Batavia: Coffey 4-36, Stuttle 2-20, Crowder 1-11, Piron 1-7, Albanese 2-5, Shubert 1-4. Total offense: Batavia 281, St. Charles North 254