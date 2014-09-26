Running back by committee leads Oswego past Romeoville

OSWEGO – Even if it was for less than one half, Oswego senior starting running back Treshon Weddington did enough to lead his team to a 37-28 victory over Romeoville in Southwest Prairie Conference action Friday.

Weddington (15 rushes, 172 yards) was a one-man Spartan wrecking crew on the ground, scoring on runs of 33, 12 and 68 yards before leaving shortly before halftime with apparent back spasms.

With Weddington out, the Panthers got great supporting performances from backup running backs Thomas Tripp (5 rushes, 88 yards, touchdown) and Erik Vargas Jr. (15 rushes, 81 yards, touchdown).

In his second start at quarterback for the Spartans, junior Anthony Kitchens completed 20 of 41 pass attempts for 413 yards and threw three touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Spartans also had huge contributions from wideouts Charles Hunter (5 catches, 181 yards, 2 touchdowns) and Manuel Nartey (8 catches, 134 yards).

Spartans regular starting quarterback Kelvin Jones suffered a shoulder injury last week and was not able to throw this week in practice but did play.

“Our Achilles heel all season has been giving up the big play,” Romeoville coach Jeff Kuna said. “We gave up several big runs and they were too physical for us inside the box. Overall I’m proud of our effort but at the same time I think there were plays that could have been made that we didn’t make.”

Oswego (4-1, 3-0) got on the board first as Weddington took a pitch from quarterback Carter Turnquist and scored on a 33-yard touchdown run to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead with 7:09 left in the first quarter. Weddington’s 12-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter made it 14-0.

Romeoville (1-4, 1-2) cut into the deficit when Kitchens connected with wideout D’lante Dawson (6 catches, 97 yards) for a 37-yard touchdown to make it 14-6 with 10:15 left before halftime.

“Overall we have really good receivers,” Kitchens said. “Each game experience will definitely help me. I was definitely more calm this week, not nervous. I just made a couple of mistakes.”

Later in the quarter, Romeoville had two opportunities as it drove inside the Panthers’ 3-yard line. However, both ended with interceptions by Oswego’s Isaiah Richardson.

Weddington’s third touchdown made it 21-6, but Romeoville answered late in the half when Kitchens found Hunter for a 76-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 21-14 at half.

After the Spartans’ defense forced a Panthers turnover to start the second half, the offense took full advantage as Jones scored on a 3-yard touchdown run to give Romeoville its first lead, 22-21, with 5:38 left in the third quarter. But two plays later Tripp scored on a 13-yard touchdown run to put Oswego up for good, 29-22.

“Anthony [Kitchens] played a good game and we have three guys at receiver that are as good as anybody out there,” Kuna said. “They’ll make plays for him and he made a lot of good plays for us tonight. Personally I think we’re one of the best 1-4 teams in the state of Illinois right now.”

In the sophomore game, Oswego defeated Romeoville, 34-32.