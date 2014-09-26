Plainfield North edges Plainfield East in overtime

PLAINFIELD – After dropping a heartbreaker in overtime to Plainfield South a week ago, Plainfield North needed to bounce back on Friday against its unbeaten rival, Plainfield East.

Trailing 14-7 at halftime, the host Tigers relied on the hard running of Quintin Hoosman, great line play and a nice defensive effort to beat the Bengals, 27-26, in overtime in a Southwest Prairie Conference clash for 119th Street bragging rights.

“Last week was obviously very discouraging,” Tigers coach Tim Kane said. “We kept telling them that it doesn’t matter what their record is, you have to believe. We played good football and that was a good team that we beat so hopefully this helps our kids. Our offensive line did great and obviously Hoosman really ran well. The kid takes a beating but just keeps running and running. I’m really proud of him.”

Hoosman, who finished with 280 yards on 43 carries, picked up his last 2 yards on a plunge over the left side to force a 26-26 tie. Jerrick Jozwiak drilled the extra point for North (3-2, 2-1) to end things.

East (4-1, 2-1) scored first in overtime when Jake Mayon (25 rushes, 154 yards) went 4 yards over the left side. But Andrew Franzen, a senior making his first start, blocked the extra point.

“We worked so hard this past week after a tough loss and we knew that we could win this game,” Hoosman said. “Most teams would have been crushed but we weren’t and we got better each day since this is our biggest rivalry game of the year. My line did an incredible job, especially on the drive where we started at the 12 and took it all the way.”

The Tigers relied on Hoosman after the break, as he rushed on 33 of the team’s 36 plays. Behind the line play of Cody Conway, Jack Kramer, Mitch Dodd, Nick Wolf, Bret Johnson and AJ Wachs, he gained 209 of his yards in the final half.

“Last week was a hard loss and playing against a 4-0 team a lot of people said that we had no chance of winning,” Conway said. “We proved our point that we’re a really good football team and that we can win games. We know that if our line is blocking well and ‘Q’ is having a hard time being tackled, we are going to get some good yards on offense.”

Franzen’s fumble recovery at his 12 set up an 11-play drive which was capped by a 2-yard keeper by JD Ekowa that tied things at 14-14 with 1:29 left in the third quarter.

North moved ahead, 20-14, with 8:31 remaining in regulation when Hoosman went over the right side from 3 yards out. But a bad snap doomed the conversion try.

East responded with a five-play, 80-yard drive which featured a 39-yard run by Mayon and was capped by a 25-yard pass from Cole Kotopka (10 for 19 passing, 179 yards) to Brandon Rivera. However, the extra point kick failed.

“After a big loss to South we responded in a big way and it’s a great feeling to start for my team for the first time and to come up in big ways to help our team win the game,” Franzen said. “Beating a team that is 4-0 is huge for us and the sky is the limit right now.”

The Tigers struck first when Ekowa went 20 yards on a keeper 1:10 into the second quarter.

East answered with 5:33 left in the half when Kotopka tossed a 14-yard pass on fourth down to Feras Hleihel.

The Bengals quickly capitalized on their second straight fumble recovery when Kotopka tossed a 50-yard strike to Wynston Wright, who bounced off a tackler to score with 2:12 left before the break.

“We’ve been trying to get better off of wins but maybe this is a wakeup call that what we’re telling them that they need to do will sink in,” Bengals coach Mike Romeli said. “North is a good football team but we have a lot of work to do to go to where we need to go.”