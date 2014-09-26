Johnsburg dominates Richmond-Burton

JOHNSBURG – Big Northern Conference football teams are going to get tired of chasing Johnsburg sophomore running back Alex Peete for two more seasons.

Actually, they’re growing tired of it already.

Peete used his quickness and elusiveness to run for 233 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Skyhawks defeated Richmond-Burton, 35-13, Friday night at Johnsburg Athletic Field for their fourth consecutive victory.

Johnsburg (4-1 overall, 3-0 BNC East Division) is tied with Burlington Central, a 33-12 winner over Genoa-Kingston, atop the division standings. The Skyhawks are one win away from becoming playoff-eligible after going 1-26 in their three previous seasons.

“Everybody’s worked very hard, it feels really good,” center-nose tackle John Conroy said. “The community’s really rallying around us. There’s a whole different atmosphere now.”

The Skyhawks scored first, but R-B (3-2, 1-2) answered back on Luke Brinkmann’s 43-yard touchdown late in the first quarter. The two-point conversion attempt failed, making it 7-6.

Peete had five carries of 22 or more yards, four of those in the first half. He ran for a 38-yard touchdown early in the second quarter, igniting a 21-point quarter for the Skyhawks.

“You have to give credit to the line,” said Peete, who carried 24 times. “Without them, there’s nowhere to run. [The second quarter] was very exciting, we just had to keep on pounding and not stop.”

Peete carried for 36 yards on Johnsburg’s second possession of the third quarter as the Skyhawks drove for a 35-6 lead.

“He carries a load,” Johnsburg coach Mike Maloney said. “He’s an athlete mature beyond his years. The best part is he has such a humble personality. He stays very even keel, he trusts the system and has an innate ability to move the ball.”

Conroy, a junior, appreciates that he’ll be blocking for Peete for another 1 1/2 seasons.

“He’s a young kid who knows what he’s doing,” Conroy said. “He always gives us credit, but he hit the holes with a great force. He’s a great teammate.”

R-B was without fullback Brad Boelkow, who suffered a concussion last week against Marengo. Brinkmann carried 20 times for 131 yards, but the Rockets had only one second-half scoring drive.

“We aren’t doing what successful football teams do,” Rockets coach Pat Elder said. “We’re not prepared mentally, and that’s on us as coaches. We were outperformed physically, mentally and emotionally. We knew they had a nice club and their guys up front really played well.”

Game Ball:

Haden Franzen, Johnsburg WR

Johnsburg WR Haden Franzen made a pair of tumbling catches just before halftime as the Skyhawks punched one more score in for a 28-6 lead at the break. Franzen caught a 39-yard pass from QB Nick Brengman in the drive, then hauled in another, falling on his back in the end zone for a 36-yard touchdown.

The number

4

Victories in a row for Johnsburg, which is three more wins than the Skyhawks had total in 2011 through 2013.

The big play

Skyhawks RB Alex Peete raced for a 38-yard touchdown early in the second quarter after Richmond-Burton had cut Johnsburg’s lead to 7-6.