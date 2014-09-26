Grundy County church bulletins: Sept. 25, 2014

Braceville all-town garage sales scheduled for this weekend

BRACEVILLE – The Braceville All-Town Garage Sales will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Maps and food provided by Braceville United Methodist Church, the corner of Goold and Merrill streets, starting at 7:30 a.m..

Families of Faith holding Senior Retreat

CHANNAHON – Families of Faith Church in Channahon will be hosting a Senior Retreat entitled "Give Me My Mountain" from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The day will feature guest speakers, discussion groups, worship and lunch. All senior citizens are welcome. Cost is $35 and includes the meal and all activities. For information or to make reservations, call 815-467-6846.

Families of Faith Christian Academy holding car show

CHANNAHON – Families of Faith Church and Academy is holding its first-ever Cruzin' for a Cause Car Show from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Channahon campus on Route 6. There will be food, music and a 50/50 raffle for spectators while they enjoy a wide variety of classic cars, trucks and motorcycles. Spectators are free, vehicles have a $10 registration fee. All proceeds to go to the Zach Blan Memorial Scholarship Fund. Call 815-467-6846 for information.

Come have a fresh encounter with Jesus

MORRIS – Life Church Morris, will be having an Encounter Community Worship Night at 7 p.m. Sunday, 508 W. Illinois Ave, Morris. Home of the Christian Youth Center of Morris. Join them for a night of food, fellowship and dynamic worship with several of the Life Church worship leaders, William Tadder, Tricia Ezell, Dboy Katina, Heidi Nebbeling and also Caleb Mercado, the new director of CYCM on drums.

Families of Faith holding AWANA program

CHANNAHON – Families of Faith Church and Academy in Channahon has started a new AWANA program for students from 3 through 8th grade. The different age groups will enjoy a time of Bible teaching, crafts and games. They will meet every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. There is a $49 fee, which includes a T-shirt and manual. Fee is not due until Oct. 1, and scholarships are available. Parents and high school students have their own group meetings at the same time and nursery care is provided.

Quilt-a-Thon/Scrap-a-thon to be held

BRAIDWOOD — The ladies of the First Presbyterian Church of Braidwood will be hosting a Quilt-a-thon/Scrap-a-thon 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 4. The color for the day will be “green.” We will serve snacks, lunch and supper. Door prizes will be awarded throughout the day. Cost for the day is $30. To reserve a place, call Linda at 815-458-6548, Marjorie at 217-737-3841 or Roberta at 815-458-2407.

First United Methodist holding rummage sale

MORRIS – First United Methodist Church of Morris is holdings it Fall Rummage Sale from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 8 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9. The church is at 118 W. Jackson St. in Morris.

Calling vendors, crafters for event

CHANNAHON – Channahon United Methodist Church at 24751 W. Eames Road in Channahon is holding a "Vendors/Crafters" Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 18. If you have a craft or direct sales business and would like to come, please call the church office at 815-467-5275 for a sellers contract or download one from www. Channahonumc.org. Only one vendor/crafter of each commodity will be accepted. Proceeds from this event will benefit Outreach Missions.

Our Savior's Lutheran to hold annual dinner and auction

SENECA – On Oct. 18 Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Seneca will be having its seventh annual Turkey Dinner/Silent Auction. The silent auction has always been a success due to the generosity of the businesses in this area. Those that donate a gift, service, certificate or monetary amount of $5o or more will be advertised on the back of the church's monthly newsletter (11 newsletters through October 2015) in addition to being advertised at the silent auction. Call Our Savior’s Lutheran Church at 357-6128, Jean Robinson at 357-8188, or Carol Johnson at 815-357-6920 and arrangements will be made to pick up your donation.

Families of Faith hosting conference

CHANNAHON — Families of Faith Church is hosting a conference for men and women called “Face Your Giant.” We all face overwhelming giants in our lives. Come discover how to slay the giants. The conference is Oct. 24, with registration from 5 to 6 p.m., and then a guest speaker from 6 to 8 p.m. On Oct. 25, registration will be from 7 to 8 a.m. and then the conference from 8 a.m. to noon. Cost is $10 per person for the weekend. Free child care provided but registration is required. The church is at 24466 W. Eames St., Channahon. Call 815-467-6846 or visit www.fofmin.org for information.

Christian Speaker Ray VanderLaan to speak in Morris

MORRIS – First Christian Church is set to host nationally known speaker Ray Vander Laan on Nov. 7 and 8.

Vander Laan is the host of the 12-part video series “That the World May Know” filmed in partnership with Focus on the Family. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Nov. 7, with the event to start at 7 p.m. On Saturday, doors will open at 8 a.m. for a continental breakfast with the teaching to start at 9 a.m. Lunch will be served and the event will conclude about 4 p.m.

Tickets are $35 each and there will be assigned seating. Visit www.fccmorris.org for the registration sheet and conference schedule or call 815-942-3454 for questions.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church offering Bible study

MORRIS – Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 202 W. Jefferson St., is having Thursday evening bible studies this summer at 6:30 p.m. Pastor Lohse is teaching on topics such as spiritual warfare, death, stewardship, worship, bible interpretation and suffering. The community is welcome to attend. For information, call the church at 815-942-1145.

Special senior worship service to be held

CHANNAHON – Midweek Connections Thursdays are at 1:30 p.m. at Families of Faith Church, 24466 W Eames St., Channahon. You will hear good old-fashioned Bible preaching, music from a hymnal and fellowship. For information, visit www.fofmin.org.