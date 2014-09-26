Cary-Grove keeps rolling, beats Huntley

CARY – Huntley football coach John Hart preaches separation.

Score the extra touchdown. Stretch the lead. Put the game out of reach.

Friday at Cary-Grove High School, a battle of two unbeaten teams proved to be a classic example of Hart’s mantra, though it didn’t come from the Red Raiders.

The Trojans capitalized on several explosive plays to score four second-half touchdowns and pull away from Huntley, 42-14. In the process, Cary-Grove (5-0) proved the margin between a 4-1 team and Class 7A’s top-ranked team.

“We knew it was going to be a big game coming in,” said senior Larkin Hanselmann, the player responsible two of those explosive plays. “There was a lot of trash talk on social media. They’re a good team and we battled through.”

In the third quarter, Huntley cut Cary-Grove’s lead to just five points on a Jacob Witt 1-yard touchdown.

Less than a minute later, Trojans’ quarterback Jason Gregoire hit Hanselmann for a 70-yard touchdown pass. It set off a “just like last year” chant from the Cary-Grove student section, which was clad in overalls and flannel shirts. The cheer was a reference to last season, when the Trojans used a long fourth-quarter pass to pull out a tight victory.

“That really changed the momentum,” Cary-Grove coach Brad Seaburg said. “In close games, those big plays are really the ones that change the game.”

Then, the Trojans separated themselves by producing another game-changing play on their next possession. And from the same player.

Hanselmann faked a rugby-style punt and dashed 60 yards before he was tackled at the 1-yard line. Tyler Pennington did the rest, carrying the ball one yard for his third touchdown of the game.

“It’s going to be scary when he’s a senior,” Hanselmann said of the sophomore fullback.

Huntley (4-1), which had allowed an average of 101 yards on the ground in their previous four games, was exploited for 309 yards on the ground Friday, including 96 from quarterback Jason Gregoire to go along with his 137 passing yard.

The Red Raiders tried to give the Trojans a different look by going with five down linemen instead of their usual four. It worked to some degree in the first half, as Huntley held Cary-Grove to 12 points and 101 rushing yards.

However, the long pass and the fake punt took the wind out of Huntley’s sails.

"We weren't the same team after that," Huntley defensive lineman Jeremy Behnke said.

The victory over the previously unbeaten Red Raiders could have given the Trojans a little extra to celebrate. Instead, they took it in stride.

“This fifth win just means we’re playoff eligible,” said Pennington, who rushed for 91 yards. “That’s all it means heading into homecoming week in McHenry. We just want to improve. That’s our goal.”

Game Ball: Senior Larkin Hanselmann caught a 70-yard touchdown pass. He also faked a punt and ran 60 yards before being tackled at the 1-yard line.

The number: 3 — the number of touchdowns sophomore Tyler Pennington rushed for Friday.

The Play: Less than a minute after Huntley scored a third quarter touchdown to cut Cary-Grove’s lead to 5 points, Trojans quarterback Jason Gregoire hit Larkin Hanselmann for a 70-yard touchdown.