McCloughan, Perry bolster Geneva football ‘D’ with shift

GENEVA – Imagining a line of scrimmage underneath him, Geneva senior Jack McCloughan positioned himself as a tight end and defensive end in brief intervals.

“Besides how you align your feet, there’s not much difference,” McCloughan said. “You still have to react fast and you have to think in tough situations. And just getting off the ball, all-around, quickly is good.”

McCloughan and classmate Brock Perry, a wide receiver turned safety, transitioned from offense to defense before the season. Through four weeks, they’ve made it look as seamless as McCloughan makes it sound, much to the delight of the unbeaten Geneva football team.

Both McCloughan and Perry have roots as defensive players at lower levels. McCloughan shifted to offense after his sophomore season, with Perry clearing a path one year earlier.

That background ultimately has helped steer both players to success as part of an overall defensive overhaul. It also eased coach Rob Wicinski’s trepidation about shaking up the program’s depth charts once more.

The impetus was simple: “We needed to put more athletes on the other side of the ball,” Wicinski said. Geneva allowed 301 points in 10 games in 2013. In 2012, it was 286 in nine.

Given their versatility and the weapons surrounding Northern Illinois-bound senior quarterback Daniel Santacaterina, McCloughan and Perry emerged as prime candidates for a return to ‘D.’

“We tried to up the ante,” Wicinski said. “In the day, I’d get the quarterback and I’d get the tailback. Everybody else was fair game. Well, I got a little stingy as the years rolled on, so I kind of said, ‘All right, I get these two, you guys pick and choose.’ And so those are two very good athletes that we’ve got on the opposite side of the ball.”

Geneva needed their instincts during a visit from defending Class 6A runner-up Richards in Week 2. Bulldogs senior quarterback Hasan Muhammad-Rogers threatened to give Wicinski and defensive coordinator Frank Martin fits with his shiftiness and comfort in Richards’ spread scheme.

Threatened. Nothing more.

Led by defensive linemen Matt Loberg and Stephen Kemp, the Vikings sacked Muhammad-Rogers five times while limiting the Bulldogs to 90 rushing yards on 38 carries. Geneva’s fleet of quick linebackers and defensive backs remained in position as the Vikings stayed the course for a 22-19 win.

“It helps a lot, especially when we have people that are equally as good at the same position, so you can switch people in and out and keep legs fresh and have people just flying to the ball and making plays,” Perry said.

That last part illustrates why Wicinski and Co. shook up personnel. Admittedly a “neanderthal” for his penchant for two-back offensive sets and keeping the ground game churning, Wicinski noticed the way many colleagues were moving toward spread attacks in recent seasons.

It looks as if there’s evolution afoot. The Vikings have surrendered just 67 points through four games, and did not allow a touchdown against previously unbeaten St. Charles North until 9:38 remained in last week’s Upstate Eight Conference River Division showdown, a 31-13 Geneva win.

“We needed to put more athletes on the other side of the ball. We just kind of neglected that over the last three or four years, five years, you know,” Wicinski said. “We really haven’t had a defense that could really do a whole lot. And you hear it all the time, the cliche of offense wins games, defense wins championships. So we’re going to test this sucker out, see what’s going on.”