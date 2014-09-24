Take 2: Will Marengo finally overtake Harvard?

Harvard and Marengo is the oldest football rivalry in McHenry County, dating to 1922. Harvard leads the overall series, 63-27-4, through the 92 years. Marengo on Friday night will try to end a 12-year string of frustration against Harvard. Sports writer Joe Stevenson and mchenrycountysports.com’s Lester Johnson discuss the matchup.

Stevenson: We all love rivalries, but there is a problem with any rivalry, such as Bears vs. Packers or this one, when one side dominates. The rivalry loses its luster a little bit, although the winning side won’t complain. Can Marengo spice up this rivalry a little bit again?

Johnson: I agree, it is hard to have a rivalry when one team dominates for too long. I think Marengo can put some new life back into this rivalry with Harvard, because it is playing well right now. QB Ethan Walsweer is doing a good job leading the Indians offense and putting points on the board, and the defense has been good. Do you think the rivalry loses anything with the Hornets now having a new coach in Sean Saylor, after former coach Tim Haak was there for so long?

Stevenson: Maybe a little, because Haak is such an iconic figure. He’s a legend in Harvard and easily identifiable for opponents because he was there for 29 years. I love some of the stories through the years about these two. Like putting a Marengo helmet on Harmilda, the beloved fiberglass Holstein on Route 14 in Harvard. Or throwing a dead skunk under the other team’s stands. This used to be one of those if-you-only-win-one-game-beat-them sort of deals.

Johnson: It seems like these teams are headed in a little different direction right now. Marengo certainly will want a little revenge for all those losses to Harvard. But, this season the Indians have a lot to play for, like finally getting back to the playoffs. That is some serious motivation. The Hornets know a lot about the playoffs and it has been more of a surprise when they haven’t made the postseason. Something they might have trouble doing this year. Either way, this should be an emotional and physical game.

Stevenson: These things can be difficult to stop though, too. I watched Crystal Lake Central struggle to end a long losing streak to Crystal Lake South last week. For a while, it looked like some cosmic power didn’t want Central to beat South. So you can’t count Harvard out yet, but Marengo looks strong. I see the Indians returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2004.

Johnson: I agree, you can’t count out Harvard, and I’m sure the Hornets will be focused on this game. I do think Marengo has more momentum and confidence then it’s had in a while and that will be tough to stop. I think this is the year that the Indians break this losing streak against the Hornets and get back to the playoffs.