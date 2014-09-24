Jacobs football’s Josh Walker gaining D-I interest

Jacobs running back Josh Walker made an unofficial visit to Western Michigan University, his first to a prospective NCAA Division I football destination for a game.

Walker and his father, Greg, paid their own way to Kalamazoo to see the Broncos beat Murray State on Saturday. Walker, a Northwest Herald All-Area first-team selection last year, is second among area rushers this season with 608 yards after four games.

“[Western’s coaches] wanted me to see the atmosphere and be on the field, see how all that stuff is,” Walker said. “I talked to the coaches before the game, they basically said, ‘Do what you’re doing, and we’ll see how it ends up.’ ”

Walker was on the field almost until kickoff.

“I like it there, it’s a nice campus, nice atmosphere,” Walker said. “The people are nice. I could see myself going there, maybe.”

Walker (5-foot-6, 160 pounds) does not have any D-I offers yet, but he also is looking at Army, Colgate and Illinois State. Colgate has former Jacobs quarterback Bret Mooney, who along with Walker helped the Golden Eagles to the Fox Valley Conference Valley Division title last season.

“I get emails from a lot of smaller schools,” Walker said. “The bigger ones are usually the same ones – Army, Colgate, Illinois State and Western Michigan. I hear more from them than any other schools.”

Walker ran 10.94 in the 100 meters in track, which is sure to grab the attention of college coaches in spite of his size. He ran for 1,054 yards last season and is on pace to eclipse that this season.

“I want to make a visit to Illinois State [next] and see one of their games,” Walker said. “It depends on my schedule and their schedule when I’ll go.”