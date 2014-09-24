Cary-Grove and Huntley ready for battle of 4-0 teams

For its past three games, Huntley has done pretty much whatever it wanted against its opponents, racking up 184 points and three blowout wins.

The Red Raiders know things will be vastly different this week, and that’s fine.

“I’m excited to play four quarters,” said Huntley defensive end Zach Herbert of Friday’s game against top-ranked Cary-Grove. “It’s great for us to show everyone what Huntley football’s about. We’ve been under the radar, but we worked hard. It’s going to be a great game.”

Both 4-0 teams are and eager to see each other in Friday’s 7:15 p.m. kickoff at C-G’s Al Bohrer Field. The Trojans are better known, a team with 17 returning starters and the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press' Class 7A poll.

Huntley isn’t as well-known, but has looked impressive while averaging 50.25 points a game.

“There’s a lot of things we can do,” Red Raiders coach John Hart said. “It all comes back to us executing. The difference between great teams and good teams are the ability when a team makes mistakes to excel at that point and turn the game. That’s going to be as big a determining factor as anything.”

Huntley finished 4-5 last season, one victory shy of making the playoffs. The Raiders lost to C-G, 16-13, in Week 3 last season when quarterback Jason Gregoire hit Larkin Hanselmann for a long, late touchdown pass. It set a tone for Huntley, which suffered four losses by a touchdown or less.

“It’s still sticking with me to this day,” Raiders receiver Brandon Altergott said. “I think we beat them on the field, it just didn’t show on the scoreboard. Three days after our loss to South (to end the season), we started in the weight room working on toughness and a bunch of other stuff. I think we’re ready.”

Huntley quarterback Anthony Binetti leads the area with 787 passing yards and 10 touchdowns, with two interceptions. Altergott (14 receptions, 362 yards) and Josh Esikiel (11, 191) give Binetti a pair of fast targets.

“When you look at what the kids are doing and what you’re doing in the offseason, you’re preparing for competition,” Trojans coach Brad Seaburg said. “Huntley is that competition. That’s what we train for. Their receivers are skilled and fast, their running backs are very efficient and their offensive line is monstrous. Offensively, they present quite a challenge for us.”

After beating Elgin, Gary (Ind.) West and Hampshire by wide margins, Huntley sees C-G as a gauge for how good it can be.

“They’re No. 1 in the state and they deserve it,” Hart said. “They have all the great ingredients. If we have success, you build upon it. Regardless of whether you win or lose, we play Jacobs the next week and they’re playing great football. You have to react to how you play Friday, they’re one of the best teams I’ve seen in a long time, in all areas. It’s all the things that makes Friday nights exciting.”

C-G is led by fullback Tyler Pennington has run for 457 yards, which is fifth in the area. Gregoire has 203 rushing yards, and although the Trojans don’t throw often, they throw efficiently. The Trojans’ triple-option offense has caused headaches for opponents for the past decade.

“They run the ball really well,” Herbert said. “We have to focus on coming off the ball. They have great players on their line, but we have great players, as well. We have to come off the ball hard and everybody do our jobs.”