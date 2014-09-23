Cary-Grove stays No. 1 in 7A; Marian No. 6 in 5A

Cary-Grove hung on to the top spot in The Associated Press Class 7A football poll this week by two points over No. 2 Providence.

The Trojans (4-0) host Huntley (4-0) at 7:15 p.m. Friday in their Fox Valley Conference Valley Division opener. C-G received nine first-place votes and 141 points from the voters, Providence (4-0) picked up six first-place votes and 139 points.

Marian Central (3-1) is sixth in Class 5A after suffering its first loss of the season, 56-35, to Nazareth Academy, the second-ranked team in Class 6A. Marian faces another tough opponent in Joliet Catholic (3-1) on Friday. The Hilltoppers are No. 1 in Class 5A.

Richmond-Burton (3-1) is the only other area team receiving votes, getting three in Class 4A.

State Rankings

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Stevenson (13) (4-0) 146 1

2. Glenbard West (4-0) 129 2

3. Maine South (4-0) 115 3

4. Edwardsville (2) (3-1) 96 4

5. Homewood-Flossmoor (3-1) 88 5

6. Waubonsie Valley (4-0) 70 6

7. Oak Park River Forest (4-0) 69 7

8. Loyola (3-1) 36 8

9. Bolingbrook (3-1) 31 9

10. Brother Rice (3-1) 23 10

Others receiving votes: Barrington 9, Naperville Central 5, Simeon 3, New Trier 2, Benet 1, Oswego 1, Belleville East 1.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Cary-Grove (9) (4-0) 141 1

2. Providence (6) (4-0) 139 2

3. St. Rita (4-0) 124 3

4. Lincoln-Way East (3-1) 94 4

5. Geneva (4-0) 90 5

6. Batavia (3-1) 63 7

7. Addison Trail (4-0) 55 8

8. Chicago Mt. Carmel (1-3) 50 6

9. Hononegah (4-0) 42 9

10. Wheaton Warrenville South (1-3) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Quincy 5, Lincoln-Way Central 4, Belleville West 3, Lake Zurich 3, Libertyville 2, Plainfield East 2, Highland Park 1.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (17) (4-0) 170 1

2. Nazareth (4-0) 149 2

3. Oak Lawn Richards (3-1) 122 3

4. Peoria Notre Dame (4-0) 101 5

5. Champaign Centennial (4-0) 96 4

6. Belvidere North (3-1) 65 7

7. East St. Louis (1-3) 55 8

8. Lincoln-Way West (4-0) 53 9

9. Lake Forest (3-1) 43 6

10. Lakes Community (4-0) 33 10

Others receiving votes: Lincoln Way North 17, DeKalb 12, Yorkville 7, Lemont 5, Rich Central 4, Wauconda 2, Richwoods 1.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Joliet Catholic (15) (3-1) 171 1

2. Montini (2) (2-2) 145 4

(tie) Geneseo (1) (4-0) 145 3

4. Highland (3-1) 109 6

5. Normal University (4-0) 96 7

6. Marian Central (3-1) 78 5

7. Waterloo (4-0) 51 10

8. Metamora (3-1) 40 NR

9. Washington (3-1) 36 2

10. Centralia (4-0) 28 NR

Others receiving votes: Peoria Central 23, Sycamore 18, Decatur MacArthur 11, Mahomet-Seymour 8, Taylorville 7, Wheaton Academy 7, Triad 5, Champaign Central 5, Morris 3, Sterling 2, Rich East 2.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Rochester (16) (4-0) 169 1

2. Rockford Lutheran (1) (4-0) 143 2

3. Phillips (3-1) 132 3

4. Greenville (4-0) 104 4

5. Bishop McNamara (3-1) 93 6

6. Althoff Catholic (3-1) 90 5

7. Manteno (4-0) 58 7

8. Quincy Notre Dame (3-1) 38 10

9. Columbia (3-1) 36 8

10. Herrin (3-1) 30 9

(tie)St. Edward (4-0) 30 NR

Others receiving votes: Carterville 8, Aurora Central Catholic 6, Breese Mater Dei 6, Coal City 4, Richmond-Burton 3, Mt. Zion 2, Freeburg 2, Dixon 1, Rock Island Alleman 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. St. Joseph-Ogden (16) (4-0) 160 1

2. Williamsville (4-0) 137 3

3. Wilmington (4-0) 130 4

4. Aurora Christian (4-0) 112 5

5. Tolono Unity (3-1) 73 2

6. Monticello (3-1) 55 NR

7. Leo (3-1) 43 8

(tie)Elmwood-Brimfield (3-1) 43 7

9. Nashville (4-0) 42 9

10. Erie-Prophetstown (3-1) 29 10

Others receiving votes: Mt. Carmel 21, New Berlin-Franklin 15, Carlinville 10, Fairfield 5, Decatur St. Teresa 4, Sullivan Okaw Valley 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Sterling Newman (17) (4-0) 179 1

2. Momence (1) (4-0) 146 2

3. Rockridge (3-1) 139 3

4. Eastland-Pearl City (4-0) 123 4

5. Mercer County (3-1) 94 5

6. Maroa-Forsyth (3-1) 92 6

7. Fieldcrest (4-0) 85 8

8. Auburn (3-1) 52 9

9. El Paso-Gridley (4-0) 17 NR

10. Annawan1Wethersfield (3-1) 14 7

Others receiving votes: Villa Grove 12, Tuscola 6, Lawrenceville 6, Illini West (Carthage) 6, Bismarck-Henning 5, Clifton Central 4, Orion 3, Hall 3, Downs Tri-Valley 2, Athens 1, Robeson 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (15) (4-0) 159 1

2. Forreston (1) (4-0) 144 2

3. Casey-Westfield (4-0) 116 3

4. Camp Point Central (4-0) 101 4

5. Carrollton (4-0) 93 5

6. Stark County (4-0) 80 6

7. Polo (4-0) 64 7

8. Stockton (3-1) 41 9

9. Aquin (3-1) 26 10

10. Milford (4-0) 23 NR

Others receiving votes: Abingdon 18, Arthur-Lovington 7, Arcola 5, North Greene 1, Rockford Christian Life 1, Greenfield-Northwestern 1.