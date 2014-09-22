KCChronicle.com/preps Athlete of the Week: Batavia football’s Blake Crowder

BLAKE CROWDER

Batavia football, Sr., RB

Why he was selected:

Crowder contributed 127 rushing yards on 20 carries and 56 receiving yards on five catches in the Bulldogs’ 40-7 victory at St. Charles East on Friday. The Bulldogs outscored the Saints, 28-0, after halftime to improve to 3-1.

What was the key to the big second half at East?

We didn’t really like our performance in the first half. It’s hard to get off the bus, I guess, in a way, but you can’t do that in the season. … That motivation to get after them when we get off the bus and really show them what Batavia football is about was really our motivation in the second half.

Was your dual-threat role in place from the start or has it developed along the way?

During the summer, before I got injured, I would [be a] slot receiver and running back, but then once I got injured, I kind of took things on slowly. So what I did when I came back during the Larkin game … I just played only running back and then worked back into the passing game. ... The coaches tried to get me in Oswego and Glenbard North a little bit, but they really wanted me more for the conference games. … More for safety reasons is why they didn’t put me in a lot.

You're faced with a difficult homework assignment. Which teammate would you ask for help?

You know, really, we’re all smart; and off the field in the classroom we’re all doing great, and coaches make sure of that. Really, we’re all smart and all help each other out. We have a lot of students that are all on honor roll, and high honor roll.