Hampshire takes positives out of Friday’s loss

HUNTLEY – Huntley’s 56-15 win over Hampshire on Friday night might have been lopsided in favor of the Red Raiders, but Whip-Purs coach Mike Brasile wasn’t down.

“We showed them [Huntley] that we can hang with anyone,” Brasile said. “We clean some things up and don't turn the ball over when we did, and we're still in the game.”

Senior Matt Bridges stepped in for an injured Nick Mohlman, who was out with a dislocated kneecap, and filled in admirably for Hampshire (2-2, 1-1 FVC Fox), completing 15 of 27 passes for 205 yards and one touchdown.

Mohlman, who entered the week as the area's leading passer with 720 yards, lobbied to play, but Brasile concluded that it wouldn't be in the best interest of his team's long-term goals.

“Him taking some beatings there wouldn't be a smart idea,” Brasile said.

Bridges, who is listed as a wide receiver on Hampshire's official roster, practiced all week anticipating the start at quarterback.

His biggest play came right before halftime when he found wide receiver Jake Manning (six catches, 80 yards) down the middle for a 12-yard strike to cut Huntley's lead to 28-15.

Unfortunately for the Whip-Purs, Bridges was intercepted by Connor Boos, who ran the ball back for a touchdown to open the second half and Hampshire wouldn't find the end zone again.

Hampshire turned the ball over six times, including three interceptions and three fumbles.

“Bridges did a nice job for us,” Brasile said. “I was very proud of the way he went at it. For him to step in at quarterback and play the way he did I was impressed.”

On the ground, Hampshire was led by senior running backs Mason Fleury and Devontae Johnson. Fleury rushed 11 times for 48 yards and also caught three passes for 31 yards, and Johnson made the most of his one rushing attempt with a 30-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

The Whip-Purs travel to Urbana on Friday before returning to FVC Fox Division action Oct. 3 against Woodstock North.