Dolleton leads Prairie Ridge from offensive line

By his own admission, Chris Dolleton is not exactly a giant.

"I like it," Dolleton (5-6, 220) said with a grin. "It helps me get low."

But the two-way player for Prairie Ridge - he plays guard on offense and nose guard on defense - has made a big impact on the Wolves’ 3-1 start to the season. He was disruptive Friday as Prairie Ridge’s defense stymied Dundee-Crown in a 41-7 win.

"He's always the guy that holds down the middle at nose guard for us," Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp said. "He's our leader by example, without a doubt. I've always said, if he was 6-2 or 6-3, he'd be a Division I lineman. He's phenomenal, technique wise."

Dolleton said he took pride in being as consistent as possible.

“I try to focus on all of the little things,” Dolleton said. “That’s something that all of our coaches preach to us every day at practice. Even when I’m not doing those little things, my teammates are always there to pick me up on both sides of the ball, which I love about this team.”