Jacobs’ defense shows up again in win over Grayslake Central

Since Week 2 of this season, scoring on the Jacobs’ defense has not been easy for opponents.

The team once again excelled defensively in its Week 4 game against FVC crossover foes Grayslake Central. The Golden Eagles forced three early turnovers that helped the offense get going in their eventual 42-6 win.

“The kids are getting better at running the defense and more confident with the approach,” Jacobs coach Bill Mitz said. “Once you get confidence and more pride in a unit things will get better.”

Linebacker Brenden Heiss led the way defensively as he seemed to be almost everywhere early in the game. He was in the exact right spot when he returned a fumble for a touchdown early to give Jacobs a two-score lead.

Tony Orlando also had a fumble recovery in the first quarter. Defensive back Nathan Meland made things difficult on the Ram’s receiving corps throught the game.

Meland had an early interception and seemed to bat down anything thrown in his direction. The Golden Eagles allowed just 106 total yards of offense to the Rams and almost completed a stretch of two full games without allowing a point. Central got on the board late to erase the shutout.

“Our stunts have been working well,” Heiss said. “We are a fast defense and it’s hard to stop us when we get to the ball so quickly. As long as everyone plays as a team, we’ll do fine.”