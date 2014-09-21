February 16, 2023
Cary-Grove good at choosing its spots to throw

By JOEY KAUFMAN
Sarah Nader- snader@shawmedia.com Cary-Grove's Jason Gregoire (left) releases a pass before being hit by Lake Zurich's Tommy Clancy during the second quarter of a game at Lake Zurich High School September 4, 2014. Cary-Grove won, 24-7. (Sarah Nader)

CARY — Cary-Grove quarterback Jason Gregoire sounded almost defensive.

“I mean, we practice passing,” the senior pointed out, laughing.

Perhaps the undefeated Trojans are just selective. Gregoire has thrown a total of just 23 times in four games this season. And in Friday night’s 47-7 rout of Woodstock North, he threw six times before leaving the game with three minutes left in the third quarter.

But when the run-heavy offense does take its shots down the field, it seems to pan out rather well. Against the Thunder, Gregoire connected on throws of 13, 14, 34 and 22 yards.

In the second quarter, on the first play of a drive following a turnover, he connected with receiver Larkin Hanselmann for a 34-yard touchdown over the middle.

“When we think they're cheating up, or favoring the run a little bit too much, I can see that," he said. "We know it’s time [to throw]."

He’s also played mistake-free this season with no interceptions.

