Prep roundup: Burlington Central football beats Harvard in league play

HARVARD – The gameplan was clear for Burlington Central in their game at Big Northern East opponent Harvard on Friday night – give the ball to Jason Berango and Trevor Davison. That plan worked to perfection in a 39-20 Rockets (2-2, 2-0 BNE) win over the Hornets (0-3, 0-2 BNE).

Berango and Davison combined for 244 rushing yards in a game that seemed to be nothing but Rockets offense from start to finish. Berango found the end zone three times on the ground, and Davison added two touchdowns of his own.

Quarterback Robert Doubek also played well, throwing for 126 yards and one touchdown on a night where Burlington Central finished with 475 yards of total offense.

Wheaton Academy 35, Chicago Christian 7: At West Chicago, Wheaton Academy allowed its first touchdown of the fall, but it was only a blip as the Warriors rolled to a 4-0 start with a conference crossover win.

Luther North 38, Mooseheart 13: At Mooseheart, Luther North succeeded behind an effective rushing attack en route to a Northeastern Athletic Conference win.

Mooseheart (1-3 overall and NEAC) trailed, 12-6, at halftime, with freshman JP Ndyishimiye converting two field goals. Freshman Zach Urwiler, the son of coach Gary Urwiler, finished the game at quarterback as starter Tarry Johnson suffered an injury.

BOYS SOCCER

Prairie Ridge Invite: Maine South 2, Burlington Central 0: At Crystal Lake, BC goalkeeper David Murphy made six saves, but the Rockets fell to 7-2-2.

• Greg Leasure contributed to this story.