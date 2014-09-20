Minooka can’t catch up to Oswego

MINOOKA – When you are playing a team that has won 22 straight conference games, everything has to go your way from the start if you are going to break that streak.

Unfortunately for Minooka, that did not happen Friday night, as the Indians spotted Oswego a 21-0 lead midway through the second quarter and the Panthers kept pace with any attempt at an Indian comeback. Oswego won, 28-14.

Minooka, which won the sophomore game, 28-14, saw a defender slip on a short pass in the flat with Oswego already leading, 7-0, late in the first quarter.

Panthers receiver Zach West took advantage, slipping past the fallen defender and raced 76 yards for a touchdown, giving Oswego a 14-0 lead with five seconds remaining in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Oswego’s Treshon Weddington broke through a hole on the right side and went 29 yards for a touchdown to give the Panthers a 21-0 lead.

Minooka, however, quickly countered. Four runs by senior running back Nate Gunn moved the ball from the Minooka 30 to the 49-yard line. Then, sophomore quarterback John Carnagio hit Jacob Adams for a 51-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-7.

Oswego had an answer of its own, embarking on an eight-play, 64-yard drive that ended with a 4-yard touchdown run by Weddington. Key in the march was a 38-yard pass from Carter Turnquist to Joseph Hennessy on fourth-and-3 from the Minooka 45.

After a scoreless third quarter, Minooka marched 80 yards on a drive that ended with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Carnagio to Gunn to give Oswego a 28-14 lead with 8:03 to play.

The Indians’ defense then forced a punt, but it was downed at the Minooka 5-yard line.

The Indians turned it over on downs at their own 29-yard line, and Oswego ran out the final 3:16.

“We were very physical tonight,” Minooka coach Paul Forsythe said. “We shut them out in the second half, but we got ourselves in too many long situations on offense. They were able to make some plays on third and fourth down in the first half, and we didn’t make quite as many.

“We saw some good things tonight. Like I said, our defense stepped up and shut them out in the second half. They [Oswego] like to line it up and say ‘Stop us if you can.’ Our guys rose to the occasion that way, but our offense sputtered a little bit.”

If Minooka can eliminate some of the mistakes and penalties, Forsythe said, the team will be fine.

“We are a good football team,” he said. “I believe that and the kids believe that. There’s still a lot of season left.”

Gunn finished with 116 yards on the ground and 41 more receiving, while Carnagio threw for 201 yards, completing 20 of 35 passes without an interception.

Oswego’s Weddington ran for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

“I thought John did a nice job tonight,” Forsythe said. “We knew that Oswego likes to bring a lot of pressure, and he did a good job of rolling out to get away from it and keeping his eyes downfield.

“We did a lot of good things. We just need to clean some things up and keep pressing on.”