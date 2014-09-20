Johnsburg moves to 3-1 after win over North Boone

Nick Brengman ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more as he led Johnsburg to a 35-21 win at North Boone.

Brengman threw touchdown passes to Bailey Stefka and Haden Franzen. Alex Peete ran for a touchdown and Blake Lemcke had several big runs for the Skyhawks (3-1, 2-0 BNC East).

"It feels outstanding," Johnsburg coach Mike Maloney said. "It's a feeling that our kids haven't had. It's a feeling our community hasn't had in awhile. We're not satisfied by any means."

Eric Wagner added several big plays for the Johnsburg defense, with three sacks, as the team jumped out to a 20-0 lead over North Boone (2-2). Sophomore Blake Lemcke also made a big difference for the defense.

"Tonight, he really came into his own," Maloney said of Lemcke.

Maloney said that Brengman's ability to adjust to North Boone's defense on Friday was a big difference in the game.

“Nick controlled the offense well,” Maloney said. “He did a real good job of recognizing the defense. North Boone threw a lot of formations and blitz packages at us and he made the right play calls. His leadership out there is one of the major reasons for success.”