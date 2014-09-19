Musick: Dundee-Crown runners go the distance, Prairie Ridge wins the game

CARPENTERSVILLE – The Dundee-Crown Chargers jogged on to the field Friday, savoring their moment in the spotlight.

A voice blasted through the speakers to announce their arrival to the homecoming crowd. A jam-packed student section screamed and cheered from the bleachers. The athletes were sweaty but smiling in their school colors of red, white and blue.

The team strutted to the 50-yard line, placed the official game football on the kickoff tee, and promptly turned around and headed toward their seats in the stands.

What, you thought we were talking about the football team?

Not this week. Almost every week, yes, but not this week.

OK, fine, a quick word about the football game: D-C scored the first touchdown, and then Prairie Ridge scored the next six touchdowns, and the Wolves (3-1) rolled to a 41-7 win against the Chargers (2-2) in an FVC crossover matchup.

Got it? Good. Now, back to the fun stuff.

Almost 12 miles separate D-C from Prairie Ridge. It’s not a bad drive, and if you time it right, you can catch a few songs on the radio without a single commercial break.

But D-C’s cross-country team had other plans. They decided to run the game ball from Prairie Ridge to the D-C 50-yard line, covering more than 60,000 feet along Illinois’ Prairie Trail.

“We looked at the map and said Prairie Ridge is only 11 miles away,” D-C cross country coach Tyler Carlson said. “Why not run the game ball in for homecoming?”

For most people, the answer would be simple: Because it’s too far.

But the Chargers’ long-distance runners are not most people. They formed three teams to split up the run, which they finished in about 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Today, they’ll be returning to D-C at 6:45 a.m. in order to head to Kaneland for a meet that starts at 9 a.m. The run on Friday served as a practice.

“It was fun,” said Lena Hemmer, a 17-year-old senior. “It was exciting that we got to be a part of homecoming, which the cross-country team doesn’t usually get to do.”

Nor do they usually get to play another sport while they run.

“We were playing with the football,” senior Michelle Ortega, 17, said with a smile. “We were passing it around.”

Senior runner Alex Clark said he hoped the run would become a yearly tradition. Coach Carlson agreed that future game-ball deliveries could be in the works.

“Absolutely,” Carlson said. “As long as it’s not Grayslake, we should be OK.”

