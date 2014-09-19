Marengo knocks off Richmond-Burton

MARENGO – When the Marengo coaching staff moved linebacker Kyle Gara to the offensive side of the ball at practice on Monday, his responsibility was simple.

“Block No. 8,” the junior said.

But the initial plan of splitting Gara out wide to block Richmond-Burton’s Brad Boelkow quickly changed when the Indians lined him up in the backfield for a change of pace. On just his second carry of the entire season, he busted off a 33-yard run.

After sixteen carries and 151 yards, Marengo might have found its new running back.

The linebacker who figured he would touch the ball “maybe five” times, scored two touchdowns — one game-winning, one game-sealing — in the Indians’ 43-34 victory over Richmond-Burton at Marengo High School Friday night.

“There’s no secrets about it. Everybody knows Kyle Gara is a good football player,” Marengo coach Matt Lynch said. “He’s a gamer. He stepped up and played tonight.”

Marengo (3-1) needed every one of those yards during a back-and-forth shootout featuring 724 yards of total offense. After rushing for 37 yards in the first half, Gara came alive in the second with 114 rushing yards and a 20-yard completion.

His touchdowns, though, didn’t come until the Indians needed them most.

With the score tied, 28-28, late in the third quarter, he pounded the ball in from 2 yards out to give the Indians a 35-28 lead. He then sealed it with a 5-yard run mid-way through the fourth quarter.

The running back’s emergence is a microcosm of what is going on throughout the Indians’ football team.

For years, Marengo was one of the lower-rung teams. Coming into this season, the seniors had won a total of four games — one last year, three sophomore year, none freshman year.

By handing Richmond-Burton (3-1) its first loss of the season, Marengo has announced itself as a legitimate contender in the Big Northern Conference.

Senior Dakota Kissack, who returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, summed it up simply after the game.

“It’s something special,” he said.

Game Ball:

Brandon Temple, Marengo junior WR/DB

Temple jumped on the Indians' onside kick to start the second half. With both teams scoring almost at will, the key special teams play gave the Indians an extra possession. They went on to score, setting the tone for the second half.

The Number: 724 — the total number of yards Marengo and Richmond-Burton racked up in the 43-34 shootout.

The Big Play: Marengo's Dakota Kissack took the opening kickoff to the house to give Marengo a 7-0 lead before its offense even stepped onto the field. It was one of a handful of game-changing special teams plays for the Indians.

Marengo 21 0 14 8 - 43

Richmond-Burton 7 14 14 0 - 35

First Quarter

M- Kissac 80 return (Shephard kick), 11:45

M- Nice 7 pass Walsweer (Shephard kick), 4:14

RB- Brinkmann 17 run (Kilcoyne kick), 1:39

M- Jackson 11 pass Walsweer (Shephard kick), 0:01

Second Quarter

RB- Horner 1 run (kick failed), 5:26

RB- Brinkmann 49 pass Horner (Boelkow run), 1:26

Third Quarter

M- Jackson 13 pass Walswer (Shephard kick), 11:16

RB- Dittmar 2 run, 5:30

M- Gara 2 run (Shephard kick), 2:16

RB- Dittmar 49 run (run failed), 1:25

Fourth Quarter

M- Gara 5 run (Nice pass from Walsweer), 7:31

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING— Marengo: Gara 16-151, Jackson 3-6, Walsweer 7-5. Totals: 26-162. Richmond-Burton: Boelkow 15-95, Brinkmann 13-67, Dittmar 11-53, Woodward 8-20, Horner 3-3. TOTALS: 50-238.

PASSING— Marengo: Walsweer 16-20-0-202. Richmond-Burton: Horner 3-8-1-122.

RECEIVING— Marengo: Nice 8-83, Jackson 5-78, Shepard 2-34, Gara 1-20. Richmond-Burton: Brinkmann 2-110, Bans 1-12.

TOTALS: Marengo 364, Richmond-Burton 360.

SOPHOMORE SCORE: Richmond-Burton 34, Marengo 6.