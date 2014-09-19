Lenini and Viertel carry Plainfield South to finish line over Plainfield North

PLAINFIELD – After going three-and-out several times and giving up big defensive plays in the first quarter, Plainfield South found itself facing a 21-0 deficit.

But the Cougars battled back to win 41-34 in overtime against Southwest Prairie rival Plainfield North on Friday night.

After going down 21 points, the Cougars (1-3, 1-1) found their offense, while their defense figured out how to stop North (2-2, 1-1). South tied the game on the last play with a touchdown pass from Braden Lentini to Cody Viertel.

Lentini carried that momentum into overtime, scoring the winning touchdown to give the Cougars their first win of the season, 41-34.

“What a gutty performance,” coach Ken Bublitz said. “We had so many opportunities to lay down. Our guys didn’t do it. I couldn’t be more proud of our group.”