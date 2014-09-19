Huntley wins big again, this time over Hampshire

HUNTLEY – Following a pair of wins in which Huntley outscored its opposition by a combined score of 128 to 22, the Red Raiders were looking forward to facing tougher competition against Hampshire on Friday night.

The Whip-Purs, however, were without their starting quarterback and Huntley cruised to its fourth win in as many weeks, defeating Hampshire 56-15 in a Fox Valley Conference crossover and matching its win total from a year ago. Huntley’s pass-heavy offense lit up the school’s new scoreboard in the south end zone with crooked numbers all night, as quarterback Anthony Binetti picked apart the Whip-Purs defensive backfield.

The junior finished 14 of 23 for 304 yards passing, including 289 in the first two quarters, and three touchdowns passes. Senior wide receiver Brandon Altergott scored the game’s first touchdown on Huntley’s second play from scrimmage, catching a 55-yard streak from Binetti that started the quarterback’s big first half.

“We just come out and try to make plays for Anthony [Binetti],” said Altergott, who finished with six catches for 124 yards and one touchdown. “The ball was traveling far and I just picked up my speed and got to it. We had a couple fumbles and a couple of drops, but we beat [Hampshire] with the big plays, which is what we do best.”

Binetti completed three passes of over 44 yards – one to Joshua Esikiel (two catches for 70 yards, one touchdown) and another to Kyle Kesul (two catches for 55 yards, one touchdown) – but it wasn’t just Huntley’s offense that came up big. On defense, the Red Raiders (4-0) forced Hampshire (2-2) into multiple mistakes at critical times, picking off senior quarterback Matt Bridges – who is listed as a only a wide receiver on Hampshire’s official roster – three separate times and recovering three fumbles. Connor Boos made the biggest defensive stop for Huntley, intercepting Bridges on Hampshire’s first offensive possession of the second half.

Boos jumped the route and returned it 52 yards to extend Huntley’s lead to 35-15 early in the third quarter. The play was especially big after Hampshire cut the Raiders lead to 28-15 with a touchdown pass in the last 30 seconds of the first half.

“Connor’s been a two-year starter and I think that’s the first interception in his career,” Huntley coach John Hart said. “That’s a good time as any to get your first one.”

Hampshire’s Nick Mohlman, who entered the game as the area’s leading passer with 720 yards, didn’t play after dislocating a kneecap in last week’s game, according to coach Mike Brasile. Brasile is hopeful Mohlman can return in Hampshire’s next game at Urbana.

Game ball

Brandon Altergott, WR, Huntley

Altergott set the tone early for the Red Raiders, catching a 55-yard TD pass from QB Anthony Binetti on the team's second play on offense. The senior finished with six catches for 124 yards.

The Number

6: The number of turnovers forced by Huntley (three interceptions, three fumble recoveries).

The Big Play

DB Connor Boos intercepted Matt Bridges on Hampshire’s first possession of the second half and returned it 52 yards for the score to extend Huntley’s lead to 35-15 with 8:58 left in the third.