Crystal Lake Central beats Crystal Lake South for first time since 1999

CRYSTAL LAKE – Crystal Lake Central’s side of Ken Bruhn Field held its collective breath as Crystal Lake South’s offense scraped up a few yards and kept its late drive moving.

A dropped interception and a fourth-down pass interference gave the Gators life. Quarterback Payton Minogue’s 19-yard scramble, South’s longest gain of the night, put the Gators on Central’s 34.

The Tigers’ defense had been a rock, but this was South, a crosstown rival they had not beaten since 1999. Things tended to happen when the Tigers played South.

Bad things.

“I was starting to have flashbacks to the last few years,” Central coach Matt Fralick said. “But we were finally able to break through that mental barrier.”

Finally, Minogue’s fourth-down pass slipped through Tyler Baker’s hands and hit the ground. Central exhaled and started celebrating a 7-3 Fox Valley Conference crossover football victory and quarterback Matt DeCoste took a knee twice to kill the remaining time on the Gators’ home field.

“This is the greatest thing of all-time,” said Tigers running back Ryan Williams, who carried 31 times for 139 yards and the game’s only touchdown. “Making it here in our senior year is the greatest thing ever. Our defense played great the whole game. They really bailed us out. They won the game for us.”

Central (3-1) struggled to finish drives against the Gators, who milked a 3-0 lead off Baker’s 37-yard field goal through three quarters. The Tigers had started moving the ball better, and scored on Williams’ 24-yard touchdown to start the fourth quarter.

The defense made that one score stand.

“It means everything [to beat South],” Tigers defensive end Alec Baron said. “It’s a great feeling. That [last drive] was tough, but we worked through it. We had to play every down like it was our last.”

Baker raced over the middle on South’s final play and jumped for Minogue’s ball, with defensive back Mario McGinn close by. Baker could not hang on and Central’s long streak against South was over.

“It’s huge for us. It’s one of those milestones,” Fralick said. “It’s a big win for the kids and the coaches. And to do it here, on their field for their homecoming, it doesn’t get any better.”

South (1-3) managed only 43 yards on offense, yet the Gators still had a chance at the end. They stopped Central’s drive and blocked DeCoste’s punt from the South 27, taking over on the 35.

“We played exceptionally hard on defense,” Gators coach Chuck Ahsmann said. “Our goal was to hold Williams under 150 yards, we thought if we did that, we had a shot.”

Williams ran for 320 yards against Prairie Ridge in a 31-21 loss the previous week. By slowing the area rushing leader down, the Gators indeed gave themselves a shot.

“Our kids believed they had some magic left,” Ahsmann said. “Our kids still believe we can be successful.”

Game Ball

Tyler Baker, Crystal Lake South

Baker booted a 37-yard field goal and picked off a Central pass in the end zone in the first half as South’s defense hung tough against the Tigers. Baker also covered Jack Ortner, the area’s receiving leader the entire game and kept Ortner to four catches for 62 yards.

The number 3

The number of first downs Crystal Lake Central’s defense allowed to Crystal Lake South. Two of those came in the Gators’ final drive.

The big play

Central RB Ryan Williams appeared to catch a 21-yard touchdown pass on second-and-9 in the second quarter, but the play was called back when the Tigers lined up incorrectly, which made Williams an ineligible receiver.